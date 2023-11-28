'Trevor is trending!' Trevor Noah goes viral for taking London tube after gig
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Barbara Friedman about trending online stories. Skip to 2:54 to hear why Trevor Noah made the list.
Yes, Mzansi's favourite export remains humble - how many celebs do you know who use public transport? We can add Trevor Noah to this list.
Friedman reports that 'Trevor is trending' after pictures of him taking the London tube went viral on social media after he performed for 50,000 people over three days at The 02 Arena on his 'Off The Record' world tour.
As always, Noah is "grateful" to the crowd and the full London experience.
For a more cynical take, Friedman questions if this was an authentic experience or a PR stunt for celebs who are in London to seem like ordinary people (with the addition of their security guards).
Makwala King notes that Jay-Z and Rihanna got on the tube a few years back too to make it seem like celebs do "normal things."
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'Trevor is trending!' Trevor Noah goes viral for taking London tube after gig
Source : 702
