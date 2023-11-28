Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

'Intimacy coordinators' recognised in new Hollywood actors' agreement

28 November 2023
by Chanté Ho Hip

Intimacy coordinators ensure that performers feel safe when filming scenes involving sex and nudity.

The tentative Actors' Guild agreement now officially recognises 'intimacy coordinators'.

The agreement between Sag-Aftra and the Alliance of Motion Picture and TV Producers (AMPTP), which was reached after a months-long strike, includes a sexual harassment prevention section.

RELATED: Hollywood actors' strike officially ends after 118 days

Producers will be required to hire intimacy coordinators on set for scenes involving sex and nudity.

"Producers will use best efforts to engage an Intimacy Coordinator for scenes involving nudity or sex acts,” the new contract reads.

"Producers will also consider in good faith any request by a performer or a performer's representative to engage an Intimacy Coordinator for other scenes. Producers shall not retaliate against a performer for requesting an Intimacy Coordinator."

Intimacy coordinators have been part of the film and television industry for several years, helping to ensure that performers feel safe and looked after when filming scenes involving sex and nudity.

Speaking to Rolling Stone, Sag-Aftra board member Caitlin Dulany says this is the first contract whereby intimacy coordinators are included, let alone mentioned.

"I just think it's very common to have either an uncomfortable or possibly traumatic experience when it comes to this. And it's not healthy for us or our sets, so it's a great victory to have this in our contract."


This article first appeared on 947 : 'Intimacy coordinators' recognised in new Hollywood actors' agreement




