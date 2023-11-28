Joburg Zoo’s Festival of Lights opens this weekend
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Joburg Theatre producer, Lindiwe Lekasapa.
(Listen to the discussion below)
People can look forward to a full entertainment programme that includes comedy, DJs, and theatrical performances.
There will be a dedicated garden for beer and gin, food and craft stalls, alongside the lifelike creatures across the Johannesburg Zoo.
Not forgetting the kiddies, there will be a lively children’s area with endless fun and excitement.
Don’t miss out on all the holiday magic.
When the Festival of Lights is coming, you know it's festive.Lindiwe Lekasapa, producer – Joburg Theatre
The Festival of Lights will run from 1 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.
Tickets are on sale on the Joburg Theatre website:
• R150 for adults
• R100 for pensioners
• R75 for children aged 3 to 12.
• Children under the age of 3 enter for free.
