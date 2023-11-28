Joburg Zoo’s Festival of Lights opens this weekend





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Joburg Theatre producer, Lindiwe Lekasapa.

(Listen to the discussion below)

People can look forward to a full entertainment programme that includes comedy, DJs, and theatrical performances.

There will be a dedicated garden for beer and gin, food and craft stalls, alongside the lifelike creatures across the Johannesburg Zoo.

Not forgetting the kiddies, there will be a lively children’s area with endless fun and excitement.

Don’t miss out on all the holiday magic.

When the Festival of Lights is coming, you know it's festive. Lindiwe Lekasapa, producer – Joburg Theatre

Joburg Zoo’s Festival of Lights. Photo: Supplied

The Festival of Lights will run from 1 December 2023 to 7 January 2024.

Tickets are on sale on the Joburg Theatre website:

• R150 for adults

• R100 for pensioners

• R75 for children aged 3 to 12.

• Children under the age of 3 enter for free.