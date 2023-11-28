Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices





Sara-Jayne Makwala King interviews Mpudi Maubane of Spar Group.

South Africans are struggling with rising food prices stemming from global conflicts and the growing influence of the climate crisis on input costs associated with food production and distribution.

Add to this loadshedding, rising fuel costs, and interest rate hikes, and it’s clear that food security in South Africa is under threat.

But where does this leave consumers?

Over the years, many have turned to grocery stokvels in which they pool funds with family and friends to buy the day-to-day essentials, typically before the festive season.

These funds are often also used to pay for transport to and from shops.

While this concept is nothing new, recently banks have come on board.

We are facing tough economic conditions. Mpudi Maubane, Spar Group

People have for a long time been saving together for a common goal. Mpudi Maubane, Spar Group

