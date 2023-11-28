Cake, rusks, nachos: 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' is here!

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discus... 28 November 2023 5:15 PM
‘All I remember was the intense pain’ – 1998 Planet Hollywood bombing survivor In the late 90s, Cape Town was struck by a string of urban bombings. 28 November 2023 4:23 PM
Table Mountain Safety: 'Criminals move from crime hotspots in CBD to mountain' Taahir Osman, the Founder of Take Back Our Mountains discusses the recent spate of crime on Table Mountain and Lion's Head. 28 November 2023 2:43 PM
View all Local
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September. 27 November 2023 1:46 PM
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
View all Politics
Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group. 28 November 2023 1:58 PM
Standard Bank treasonous? We're literally helping to keep the lights on says CEO 28 banks have been implicated in the alleged manipulation of the rand, but Standard Bank denies any involvement in rand-fixing. 27 November 2023 8:48 PM
The MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator is this summer's must have gadget Because even when loadshedding strikes, this fan will still be keeping you cool! 27 November 2023 8:21 PM
View all Business
Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023 There was reportedly a constant interest in searches for this particular word throughout the year. 28 November 2023 3:32 PM
Dirty Dozen & Clean 15 lists highlight the importance of washing fresh produce Strawberries ranked the 'dirtiest' and avocados the 'cleanest'. 28 November 2023 2:52 PM
5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a sho’t left to Mpumalanga. 28 November 2023 2:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
View all Sport
'Trevor is trending!' Trevor Noah goes viral for taking London tube after gig One thing about Trevor Noah - he'll remain humble and a man of the people. 28 November 2023 12:39 PM
'Intimacy coordinators' recognised in new Hollywood actors' agreement Intimacy coordinators ensure that performers feel safe when filming scenes involving sex and nudity. 28 November 2023 12:37 PM
'I can’t believe they actually hired me!' MrBeast tries low and high-paying jobs [WATCH] MrBeast is going viral... again. This time he tries jobs that pay $1 to $10 million. 28 November 2023 9:34 AM
View all Entertainment
A new mystery illness in China? It is probably NOT the next pandemic A mystery illness linked to pneumonia is being reported in China. 28 November 2023 4:32 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Lifestyle

Cake, rusks, nachos: 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' is here!

28 November 2023 2:14 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
cookbook
airfryer

'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' will tantalise your taste buds with snacks, meals and dessert recipes.

Pippa Hudson speaks to author, Louisa Holst about recipes and the launch details of her latest book: 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2'. Listen below.

Yes, your air fryer can be used to make more than crispy chips.

Louisa Holst showed us what more we can do with an air fryer in 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook'.

Foodies, you'll know that air fryers get food onto the table conveniently, simply and quickly.

Of course, it also gives us a delicious deep-fried effect without using masses of oil which adds to that healthier lifestyle.

Just when we thought life with an air fryer couldn't get better, Holst is set to launch 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2'.

Holst says the second volume comes after realising that she could bake with it - she did, and she's sharing these recipes with us.

From baking chocolate cake, rusks and biscotti, to making nachos, chicken curry bunny chows, tuna melt, leg of lamb and roast chicken - 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' will tantalise your taste buds with snacks, meals and dessert recipes.

Holst says the second volume of the book is about easy cooking, quick meals students can make and meals you can prep, season and forget about until the beep of delish-ness calls.

Holst says, this one proves "that you really can make just about anything in an air fryer."

'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' officially launches on Thursday, 30 November at Exclusive Books in Cavendish Square around 5.30pm for 6pm with Holst and Hudson.

If you'd like to attend, email: events@exclusivebooks.co.za - an air fryer will be given away too and it might have your name on it!


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cake, rusks, nachos: 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' is here!




28 November 2023 2:14 PM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
cookbook
airfryer

More from Lifestyle

Picture: PDPics from Pixabay

Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023

28 November 2023 3:32 PM

There was reportedly a constant interest in searches for this particular word throughout the year.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© Serg_v/123rf.com

Dirty Dozen & Clean 15 lists highlight the importance of washing fresh produce

28 November 2023 2:52 PM

Strawberries ranked the 'dirtiest' and avocados the 'cleanest'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mdluli Safari Lodge. Photo: 947/Chanté Ho Hip

5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season

28 November 2023 2:33 PM

Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a sho’t left to Mpumalanga.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Certain foods are slightly more affordable, thanks to a consumer price inflation decrease. Picture: Pexels

Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices

28 November 2023 1:58 PM

People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joburg Zoo’s Festival of Lights. Photo: Supplied

Joburg Zoo’s Festival of Lights opens this weekend

28 November 2023 1:08 PM

Don’t miss out on all the holiday magic.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dentist Checking Teeth of a Person / Pexels: Arvind Philomin

How to check your mouth for early signs of cancer

28 November 2023 12:43 PM

When getting to see a dentist is hard, it is vital that you check your mouth for early signs of cancer.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pregnant, Maternity / Pixabay: Marjonhorn

Climate crisis: what to consider if you’re questioning whether to have children

28 November 2023 11:51 AM

In the end, the choice is deeply personal. The only “right” answer is the one that is best for you.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: news.com.au

Baba Vanga 2024 predictions: Vladimir Putin assassination, biological attacks…

28 November 2023 8:45 AM

Baba Vanga (blind psychic) reportedly predicted 9/11 and the Covid-19 pandemic. These are her predictions for 2024 up until 5079.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

From Klippies and Coke to toilet paper... TAKEALOT's top-sellers on Black Friday

27 November 2023 12:47 PM

These were the 10 most popular items sold by Takealot on Black Friday (number three is raising some eyebrows).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Coal power plant / Pixabay: catazul

Pollution from coal power plants leads to more deaths than scientists realised

27 November 2023 11:08 AM

Studies show that air pollutants released from coal power plants were associated with nearly 500,000 premature deaths of elderly Americans.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday

Business Local

11 mineworkers die in 'serious safety incident', confirms Impala Platinum

Local

Baba Vanga 2024 predictions: Vladimir Putin assassination, biological attacks…

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Tensions flare in Parly after NFP's Emam tosses coins at opposition benches

28 November 2023 7:24 PM

Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday

28 November 2023 6:49 PM

Mchunu defends establishment of a new SOE under DWS, says it won't be corrupt

28 November 2023 6:01 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA