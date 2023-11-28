Cake, rusks, nachos: 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' is here!
Pippa Hudson speaks to author, Louisa Holst about recipes and the launch details of her latest book: 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2'. Listen below.
Yes, your air fryer can be used to make more than crispy chips.
Louisa Holst showed us what more we can do with an air fryer in 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook'.
Foodies, you'll know that air fryers get food onto the table conveniently, simply and quickly.
Of course, it also gives us a delicious deep-fried effect without using masses of oil which adds to that healthier lifestyle.
Just when we thought life with an air fryer couldn't get better, Holst is set to launch 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2'.
Holst says the second volume comes after realising that she could bake with it - she did, and she's sharing these recipes with us.
From baking chocolate cake, rusks and biscotti, to making nachos, chicken curry bunny chows, tuna melt, leg of lamb and roast chicken - 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' will tantalise your taste buds with snacks, meals and dessert recipes.
Holst says the second volume of the book is about easy cooking, quick meals students can make and meals you can prep, season and forget about until the beep of delish-ness calls.
Holst says, this one proves "that you really can make just about anything in an air fryer."
'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' officially launches on Thursday, 30 November at Exclusive Books in Cavendish Square around 5.30pm for 6pm with Holst and Hudson.
If you'd like to attend, email: events@exclusivebooks.co.za - an air fryer will be given away too and it might have your name on it!
