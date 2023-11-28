‘All I remember was the intense pain’ – 1998 Planet Hollywood bombing survivor
Lester Kiewit speaks to Journalist Marianne Merton, former Police Intelligence Jeremy Vearey, Planet Hollywood bombing survivor Bruce Walsh and Mark Shaw, author of 'Breaking The Bombers: How the Hunt for Pagad Created a Crack Police Unit'.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
On 28 November 1999, 48 people were injured after a bomb was detonated at St Elmo’s pizzeria in Camps Bay.
This was just one of many bombs set off at popular venues during this period.
Some of the other targets were Planet Hollywood in August 1998, the V&A Waterfront on New Year's Day of 1999, and the Blah Bar in November 1999.
Walsh was at Planet Hollywood on that day for a farewell for some of his coworkers, and when three of them went to the bar to place a drinks order, the bomb exploded directly underneath them.
The blast was so intense that scraps of his shirt were found in the rafters of the restaurant.
RELATED: Mandy Wiener’s book of the week tells the story of Pagad 'in its totality'
When the bomb exploded, all three of us had our feet blown off our legs. My two colleagues died, and I survived.Bruce Walsh, Planet Hollywood bombing survivor
He says that immediately after the explosion, he remembers it being dark and chaotic before he lost consciousness, covered in blood, dust, and soot.
All I remember was the intense pain of the bomb… to this day I will never forget the acrid smell of that bomb.Bruce Walsh, Planet Hollywood bombing survivor
RELATED: 1998: Bobby Brown remembers the Waterfront Planet Hollywood bombing
For many years on the anniversary of the bombing, Walsh and the other survivors would have lunch together and celebrate their survival and honour the lives of their two colleagues who were killed.
I always remember that day, and I thank God that I am still alive.Bruce Walsh, Planet Hollywood bombing survivor
Merton says that this series of bombings started on the Cape Flats but only got the status of an ‘urban terror campaign’ when it moved into central Cape Town.
Prior to the bombings moving into central Cape Town, a number of gang members were killed and nothing was done, which may have contributed to the shift.
There were persistent claims that the police were okay with some of the gang bosses being killed because it would make their jobs easier.Marianne Merton, Journalist
This string of violence shook the public and Shaw says he recalls the sense of urgency to stop the bombs.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ‘All I remember was the intense pain’ – 1998 Planet Hollywood bombing survivor
More from Local
Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA
Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discuss what needs to be prioritised ahead of the 2024 elections.Read More
Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday
The ailing utility says that for next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, thereafter it’s stage 6 until 5AM in morning.Read More
Table Mountain Safety: 'Criminals move from crime hotspots in CBD to mountain'
Taahir Osman, the Founder of Take Back Our Mountains discusses the recent spate of crime on Table Mountain and Lion's Head.Read More
Waiting for dignity: Disabled workers starving for meds they need to survive
Dr Virginia Wilson contacted Eyewitness News after months of battling the Compensation Fund when she found out her patients weren’t receiving their much-needed medication.Read More
Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices
People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.Read More
State opposed to granting man accused of Joburg teacher murder bail
Bafana Makhunela, a 21-year-old student, was arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection with Kirsten Kluyts’s murder and made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.Read More
WC traffic cops seize R16m worth of marijuana after stopping truck on N1
On Saturday, a truck was pulled over during a routine stop between Laingsburg and Leeu-Gamka where officers found 40 bags of compressed cannabis while inspecting its two trailers.Read More
Cape Town artist designs 'Taxis for Peace' as symbols of #FreePalestine movement
These taxis drive with purpose, thanks to local artist, Thania Petersen.Read More
Overberg mining project would devastate fractured ecosystem - Conservationist
Locals in the Overberg area are fighting to stop a potential mining project.Read More