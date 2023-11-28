‘All I remember was the intense pain’ – 1998 Planet Hollywood bombing survivor





Lester Kiewit speaks to Journalist Marianne Merton, former Police Intelligence Jeremy Vearey, Planet Hollywood bombing survivor Bruce Walsh and Mark Shaw, author of 'Breaking The Bombers: How the Hunt for Pagad Created a Crack Police Unit'.

On 28 November 1999, 48 people were injured after a bomb was detonated at St Elmo’s pizzeria in Camps Bay.

This was just one of many bombs set off at popular venues during this period.

Some of the other targets were Planet Hollywood in August 1998, the V&A Waterfront on New Year's Day of 1999, and the Blah Bar in November 1999.

Walsh was at Planet Hollywood on that day for a farewell for some of his coworkers, and when three of them went to the bar to place a drinks order, the bomb exploded directly underneath them.

The blast was so intense that scraps of his shirt were found in the rafters of the restaurant.

When the bomb exploded, all three of us had our feet blown off our legs. My two colleagues died, and I survived. Bruce Walsh, Planet Hollywood bombing survivor

He says that immediately after the explosion, he remembers it being dark and chaotic before he lost consciousness, covered in blood, dust, and soot.

All I remember was the intense pain of the bomb… to this day I will never forget the acrid smell of that bomb. Bruce Walsh, Planet Hollywood bombing survivor

For many years on the anniversary of the bombing, Walsh and the other survivors would have lunch together and celebrate their survival and honour the lives of their two colleagues who were killed.

I always remember that day, and I thank God that I am still alive. Bruce Walsh, Planet Hollywood bombing survivor

Merton says that this series of bombings started on the Cape Flats but only got the status of an ‘urban terror campaign’ when it moved into central Cape Town.

Prior to the bombings moving into central Cape Town, a number of gang members were killed and nothing was done, which may have contributed to the shift.

There were persistent claims that the police were okay with some of the gang bosses being killed because it would make their jobs easier. Marianne Merton, Journalist

This string of violence shook the public and Shaw says he recalls the sense of urgency to stop the bombs.

