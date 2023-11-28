5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season
The holiday season is the perfect time to get away from the hustle and bustle of the city and explore your country.
Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a Sho’t left to Mpumlanga.
Here are five reasons (and places) that you will definitely want to add to your itinerary:
Shabalala Interpretation of Culture Center
Located in Hazyview, the Shabalala Interpretation of Culture Center celebrates the traditions and customs of the Swati people.
They focus on preserving heritage and sharing these traditions with the world.
Get lost in the storytelling and renditions of ancient songs.
Find out more on their Facebook page.
Casterbridge Lifestyle Center
Whether you are looking for a tranquil garden view, delicious food, some quirky crafts, trinkets and antique or a boutique hotel, the Casterbridge Lifestyle Center is the perfect stop to add to your list.
Our personal favourites are the Motor Museum, the Gin and Co distillery and tasting room as well as the Magnolia Café.
Find out more on www.casterbridge.co.za
Blyde River Canyon
Nestled between the majestic Drakensberg Mountains and the sparkling clear waters of the Blyde River, the Blyde River Canyon is a must-see.
The 26km long canyon is one of the largest canyons in the world, and it is also one of the most visited attractions.
While you’re in the area, you may as well take the short drive to the Bourke's Luck Potholes to see where the river goes.
Graskop Gorge Lift Company
Located on the Panorama Route near Graskop, the Graskop Gorge Lift Company is the perfect stop if you are looking to take in the sites and get your adrenaline going.
You can enjoy the views, restaurants, and shops, or put on a helmet to take on the big swing, zip line and the lift.
Trust us when we say the view is absolutely worth it!
Mdluli Safari Lodge
Whether you are looking to be one with nature or enjoy a little glamping (glamorous camping), the Mdluli Safari Lodge is a must-visit.
Stay in a luxurious tent located in the south-western region of the Kruger National Park.
They have a beautiful restaurant, spa service, pool facility as well as a number of game drive and bush walk options.
What are you waiting for? Visit the SA Tourism website www.southafrica.net for more information.
