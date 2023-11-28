A new mystery illness in China? It is probably NOT the next pandemic
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
Hospitals in China are being overwhelmed by sick children after an outbreak of a respiratory illness.
This brings up unsettling memories of when we first heard talks of a viral outbreak in Wuhan, which turned into the Covid-19 pandemic and years of lockdown.
However, this does not seem to be a novel virus like what we saw in 2020.
RELATED: Pneumonia-causing bug that disappeared during the pandemic may surge this winter
It seems to be primarily affecting children in Northern China.Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
According to the Conversation, the World Health Organisation requested information on this outbreak on 22 November.
Health authorities in China have stated the outbreak is due to a number of respiratory pathogens including influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2.
This is also China’s first winter since they lifted their pandemic restrictions, which could be contributing to why so many children are getting sick.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A new mystery illness in China? It is probably NOT the next pandemic
