A new mystery illness in China? It is probably NOT the next pandemic

702 Drive with John Perlman
702 Drive with John Perlman
Opinion
Latest Local
Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discus... 28 November 2023 5:15 PM
‘All I remember was the intense pain’ – 1998 Planet Hollywood bombing survivor In the late 90s, Cape Town was struck by a string of urban bombings. 28 November 2023 4:23 PM
Table Mountain Safety: 'Criminals move from crime hotspots in CBD to mountain' Taahir Osman, the Founder of Take Back Our Mountains discusses the recent spate of crime on Table Mountain and Lion's Head. 28 November 2023 2:43 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September. 27 November 2023 1:46 PM
New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the N... 24 November 2023 11:01 AM
Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group. 28 November 2023 1:58 PM
Standard Bank treasonous? We're literally helping to keep the lights on says CEO 28 banks have been implicated in the alleged manipulation of the rand, but Standard Bank denies any involvement in rand-fixing. 27 November 2023 8:48 PM
The MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator is this summer's must have gadget Because even when loadshedding strikes, this fan will still be keeping you cool! 27 November 2023 8:21 PM
Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023 There was reportedly a constant interest in searches for this particular word throughout the year. 28 November 2023 3:32 PM
Dirty Dozen & Clean 15 lists highlight the importance of washing fresh produce Strawberries ranked the 'dirtiest' and avocados the 'cleanest'. 28 November 2023 2:52 PM
5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a sho’t left to Mpumalanga. 28 November 2023 2:33 PM
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
'Trevor is trending!' Trevor Noah goes viral for taking London tube after gig One thing about Trevor Noah - he'll remain humble and a man of the people. 28 November 2023 12:39 PM
'Intimacy coordinators' recognised in new Hollywood actors' agreement Intimacy coordinators ensure that performers feel safe when filming scenes involving sex and nudity. 28 November 2023 12:37 PM
'I can’t believe they actually hired me!' MrBeast tries low and high-paying jobs [WATCH] MrBeast is going viral... again. This time he tries jobs that pay $1 to $10 million. 28 November 2023 9:34 AM
A new mystery illness in China? It is probably NOT the next pandemic A mystery illness linked to pneumonia is being reported in China. 28 November 2023 4:32 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
A new mystery illness in China? It is probably NOT the next pandemic

28 November 2023 4:32 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Pandemic

A mystery illness linked to pneumonia is being reported in China.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

Hospitals in China are being overwhelmed by sick children after an outbreak of a respiratory illness.

This brings up unsettling memories of when we first heard talks of a viral outbreak in Wuhan, which turned into the Covid-19 pandemic and years of lockdown.

However, this does not seem to be a novel virus like what we saw in 2020.

RELATED: Pneumonia-causing bug that disappeared during the pandemic may surge this winter

It seems to be primarily affecting children in Northern China.

Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
© bialasiewicz/123rf.com
© bialasiewicz/123rf.com

According to the Conversation, the World Health Organisation requested information on this outbreak on 22 November.

Health authorities in China have stated the outbreak is due to a number of respiratory pathogens including influenza, mycoplasma pneumoniae, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and SARS-CoV-2.

This is also China’s first winter since they lifted their pandemic restrictions, which could be contributing to why so many children are getting sick.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : A new mystery illness in China? It is probably NOT the next pandemic




More from World

Amsterdam Women's March / Wikimedia Commons: Guido van Nispen

Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right

28 November 2023 11:47 AM

Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse.

Rwandan soldiers / Wikimedia Commons: SSgt Ryan Crane

Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians

28 November 2023 11:22 AM

Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed.

Demonstrator calling for a ceasefire during the March for Palestine in Montreal/ Wikimedia Commons: JBouchez

Israel-Hamas truce extended. Netanyahu vows to continue war 'until the end'

28 November 2023 9:14 AM

The truce between Israel and Hamas has been extended for an additional two days.

© budastock/123rf.com

Israel based journalist: ‘There is great suffering and pain on both sides’

27 November 2023 12:03 PM

Israel and Hamas have undergone a temporary ceasefire amid a devastating war.

Picture: Pixabay

Protests erupt across Italy following murder of woman (23) by intimate partner

27 November 2023 11:58 AM

In Italy, one woman is murdered every three days.

FILE: Geert Wilders, leader of the Dutch Freedom Party. Picture: Wouter Engler via Wikimedia Commons

Netherlands elections show wave of far-right extremism sweeping through Europe

24 November 2023 10:18 AM

The Netherlands could have a far-right populist as Prime Minister after a recent surprising election result.

Picture: Pexels

OpenAI board warned of AI 'threat to humanity' before Altman ouster

23 November 2023 2:05 PM

OpenAI is US-based AI research company, best known for creating the large language model-based chatbot, ChatGPT.

Photo by Karolina Grabowska (pexels.com)

Blind support for Israel in US not working for anybody - Israel/Palestine expert

23 November 2023 1:59 PM

The United States has policies that are hindering peace, argues Middle East/US foreign policy expert Mitchell Plitnick.

© blinow61/123rf.com

Binance Crytpo king faces jail after admitting money laundering violations

23 November 2023 12:16 PM

Changpeng Zhao is one of the most powerful figures in Crypto as has amassed an estimated $23 million fortune.

Ukraine flag: Wikimedia Commons: Harrison Carnicom. Palestine flag: Wikimedia commons: Joi Ito

Why the west views brutality against Ukrainians and Palestinians differently

23 November 2023 12:11 PM

Steven Friedman's book 'Good Jew, Bad Jew' explores the racist underpinnings of the west’s responses to Israel’s war in Gaza.

