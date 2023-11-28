Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023





Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.

Our world is ever-changing and the rise of Artificial Intelligence and social media has made it difficult to tell what is real and what is fake.

With this as a background, the word of the year for 2023 is “authentic.”

According to AP News, there was a constant interest in searches for that word throughout the year.

This is based on the most looked up words in the dictionary’s half a million entries. Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire Correspondent

They say that what may have also played into this is celebrities, like Prince Harry and Britney Spears, sharing their stories and talking about being ‘authentic.’

