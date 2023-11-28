Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA





Mandy Wiener interviews Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson of ActionSA (skip to 24:10).

The DA, IFP, Freedom Front Plus, ActionSA, NFP, UIP, and SNP will be joining forces for the 2024 elections in an attempt to unseat the ANC.

Members of the controversial Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, also known as the Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discuss what they would like this newly formed body to prioritise ahead of next year's general elections.

Given the fact that these organisations have a track record of picking up the pieces where the government has failed, Beaumont says that it's important that the pact engages with them.

He adds that the country needs a strong force behind much-needed change and these civil society organisations play a massive role in this regard.

Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

It has been very clear for some time that civil society organisations have done the work that government has failed to do. Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson – ActionSA

Change is a societal project and not just a political one. Michael Beaumont, National Chairperson – ActionSA

