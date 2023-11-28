Table Mountain Safety: 'Criminals move from crime hotspots in CBD to mountain'
Africa Melane speaks to Taahir Osman, the Founder of Take Back Our Mountains about the safety concerns around the recent spate of crime on Table Mountain and Lion's Head as Cape Town gets ready to welcome an influx of visitors from all over the world for the festive season.
The festive season has commenced in Cape Town as the festive lights shine bright and tourists land.
As many tourists hope to embark upon one of the World's Wonders - Table Mountain, safety remains a top priority.
Osman says that crime on Table Mountain and Lion's Head are "out of control."
It's [crime] out of control, people are being mugged every second and third day. On Sunday (26 November), there were three incidents between 7am to 11am. One involved three cyclists who were mugged on the mountain.Taahir Osman, Founder - Take Back Our Mountains
What are possible solutions to keep locals and international visitors safe?
Osman recommends increasing security on the mountain, adding cameras and having law enforcement officers on the ground as he believes that crime in the city is increasing and criminals are being displaced from crime hotspots in the area and moving into the mountains.
Osman says that their organisation is "struggling" and not able to implement any viable solutions at this time.
We are struggling to do work with mountain rangers, officials and authorities because they are not welcoming our services at the moment. We reach out but get nothing in return.Taahir Osman, Founder - Take Back Our Mountains
