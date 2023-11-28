Dirty Dozen & Clean 15 lists highlight the importance of washing fresh produce





Africa Melane speaks to fitness and wellness enthusiast, Liezel van der Westhuizen.

(Listen to the discussion below)

The Environmental Working Group's latest Dirty Dozen and Clean 15 lists have been released.

The annual research report tests 47 daily fruits and vegetables for over 200 pesticides.

Over 35,000 samples were taken and tested in the United States.

The ‘dirtiest’ producer was strawberries with 13 different types of pesticides on it.

The 'cleanest' was avocados.