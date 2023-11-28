Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no... 28 November 2023 9:23 PM
More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys, about the latest figur... 28 November 2023 8:09 PM
1000s of jobs on the line as ArcelorMittal forced to wind down some operations Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA says cost-saving initiatives have not been enough to counteract the cumulative effect of factors l... 28 November 2023 7:09 PM
View all Local
Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discus... 28 November 2023 5:15 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September. 27 November 2023 1:46 PM
View all Politics
Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday The ailing utility says that for the next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, t... 28 November 2023 4:49 PM
Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group. 28 November 2023 1:58 PM
South Africa becoming undesirable for car manufacturing - VW boss Thomas Schaefer is urging the government to 'focus' on fixing South Africa's energy, regulatory and logistics problems. 28 November 2023 9:54 AM
View all Business
Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023 There was reportedly a constant interest in searches for this particular word throughout the year. 28 November 2023 3:32 PM
Dirty Dozen & Clean 15 lists highlight the importance of washing fresh produce Strawberries ranked the 'dirtiest' and avocados the 'cleanest'. 28 November 2023 2:52 PM
5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a sho’t left to Mpumalanga. 28 November 2023 2:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
View all Sport
'Trevor is trending!' Trevor Noah goes viral for taking London tube after gig One thing about Trevor Noah - he'll remain humble and a man of the people. 28 November 2023 12:39 PM
'Intimacy coordinators' recognised in new Hollywood actors' agreement Intimacy coordinators ensure that performers feel safe when filming scenes involving sex and nudity. 28 November 2023 12:37 PM
'I can’t believe they actually hired me!' MrBeast tries low and high-paying jobs [WATCH] MrBeast is going viral... again. This time he tries jobs that pay $1 to $10 million. 28 November 2023 9:34 AM
View all Entertainment
A new mystery illness in China? It is probably NOT the next pandemic A mystery illness linked to pneumonia is being reported in China. 28 November 2023 4:32 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite

28 November 2023 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Stats SA
Business Confidence
Bruce Whitfield
Insolvency
Local manufacturing
Eric Levenstein
PMI
liquidations

Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys, about the latest figures from Stats SA.

Amid a stagnating economy and high inflation, some businesses in South Africa have no choice but to shut their doors for good.

In October 2023, 136 businesses were liquidated according to the latest figures from Statistics SA.

© trgowanlock/123rf.com
© trgowanlock/123rf.com

However, the total number of liquidations decreased by 13,4% compared with October 2022.

For the three months ended October 2023, the number of liquidations dropped by 10,3% compared with the three months ended October 2022.

And in the first ten months of 2023, the total number was down 13% compared with the first ten months of 2022.

See Stats SA's graph depicting the liquidation trend below:

Statistics SA graph - statssa.gov.za
Statistics SA graph - statssa.gov.za

This still means that at least 1,376 businesses have been liquidated since the start of the year reports BusinessTech.

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys.

These figures cannot be ignored, Dr Levenstein emphasizes.

They are on the high side because of the increasing constraints of just doing business in South Africa, he says.

Think of the knock-on effects of things like the cost of diesel fuel, generators... Just keeping the doors open whether it's SMEs or larger companies I think has taken its toll.

Dr Eric Levenstein, Head: Insolvency and Business Rescue - Werksmans Attorneys

A real issue is that the warning signals of business distress are probably being ignored he says, by management and by the directors of the companies.

"By the time they turn around, they are facing liquidation and there are no other options or alternatives."

RELATED: 'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'

Levenstein outlines the different schools of thought when it comes to the best option for a struggling business.

The alternatives range from restructuring, which a lot of our banks support he says, to formal business rescue.

With restructuring you bring in a restructuring expert, you get involved quite early on in a process of distress trying to turn the company around... If it has gone too far down its financial distress curve then you are looking at a business rescue.

Dr Eric Levenstein, Head: Insolvency and Business Rescue - Werksmans Attorneys

In the 11 years since business rescue was brought onto our statute books there are quite a few companies that serve as good examples of how a business can be turned around if they take action early enough Levenstein says. Think of Edcon, Zimbali... even SAA is still flying he notes.

Scroll up to listen to the conversation in detail


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite




28 November 2023 8:09 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Stats SA
Business Confidence
Bruce Whitfield
Insolvency
Local manufacturing
Eric Levenstein
PMI
liquidations

More from Business

Signing the Exchange of Letters between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, on the donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa, on the occasion of China’s State Visit in South Africa on 22 August 2023 Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China

28 November 2023 9:23 PM

In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no conditions attached.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steelworks - ArcelorMittal South Africa on Facebook

1000s of jobs on the line as ArcelorMittal forced to wind down some operations

28 November 2023 7:09 PM

Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA says cost-saving initiatives have not been enough to counteract the cumulative effect of factors like a slowing economy and the country's logistics failures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Flickr/arsalan ahmed

Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday

28 November 2023 4:49 PM

The ailing utility says that for the next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, thereafter it’s stage 6 until 5AM in morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Certain foods are slightly more affordable, thanks to a consumer price inflation decrease. Picture: Pexels

Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices

28 November 2023 1:58 PM

People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vw, Volkswagen, Automobile image / Pixabay: renehesse

South Africa becoming undesirable for car manufacturing - VW boss

28 November 2023 9:54 AM

Thomas Schaefer is urging the government to 'focus' on fixing South Africa's energy, regulatory and logistics problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Post Office / Wikimedia Commons: Leo za1

SA Post Office to stop paying social grants

28 November 2023 7:52 AM

Unfortunately, this means that 6000 jobs are on the line.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank offices in Johannesburg. Image: EWN

Standard Bank treasonous? We're literally helping to keep the lights on says CEO

27 November 2023 8:48 PM

28 banks have been implicated in the alleged manipulation of the rand, but Standard Bank denies any involvement in rand-fixing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator is this summer's must have gadget

27 November 2023 8:21 PM

Because even when loadshedding strikes, this fan will still be keeping you cool!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @LuckyStarSA/Twitter

Lucky Star’s owner, Oceana reports surge in profit as poultry industry suffers

27 November 2023 7:43 PM

Sales of Lucky Star canned fish grew 9% to 9.6 million cartons, as consumers turn to fish amid the rising cost of poultry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 1971yes/123rf.com

Jobs bloodbath in mining sector could hurt the ANC in next year's elections

27 November 2023 7:20 PM

Thousands of jobs are expected to be shed in the mining sector over the coming months, largely due to government failures such as an ailing rail infrastructure and delays at the ports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

Signing the Exchange of Letters between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, on the donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa, on the occasion of China’s State Visit in South Africa on 22 August 2023 Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China

28 November 2023 9:23 PM

In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no conditions attached.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steelworks - ArcelorMittal South Africa on Facebook

1000s of jobs on the line as ArcelorMittal forced to wind down some operations

28 November 2023 7:09 PM

Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA says cost-saving initiatives have not been enough to counteract the cumulative effect of factors like a slowing economy and the country's logistics failures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA

28 November 2023 5:15 PM

Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discuss what needs to be prioritised ahead of the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Flickr/arsalan ahmed

Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday

28 November 2023 4:49 PM

The ailing utility says that for the next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, thereafter it’s stage 6 until 5AM in morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Planet Hollywood bombing survivor Bruce Walsh. Picture: CapeTalk/X

‘All I remember was the intense pain’ – 1998 Planet Hollywood bombing survivor

28 November 2023 4:23 PM

In the late 90s, Cape Town was struck by a string of urban bombings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stock image of a cable car moving towards Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: Pixabay.com

Table Mountain Safety: 'Criminals move from crime hotspots in CBD to mountain'

28 November 2023 2:43 PM

Taahir Osman, the Founder of Take Back Our Mountains discusses the recent spate of crime on Table Mountain and Lion's Head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

According to the South African Human Rights Commission, disability is one of the seven focus areas identified by its mandate to promote, protect, and monitor the realisation of human rights in South Africa. Picture: Pexels

Waiting for dignity: Disabled workers starving for meds they need to survive

28 November 2023 2:16 PM

Dr Virginia Wilson contacted Eyewitness News after months of battling the Compensation Fund when she found out her patients weren’t receiving their much-needed medication.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Certain foods are slightly more affordable, thanks to a consumer price inflation decrease. Picture: Pexels

Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices

28 November 2023 1:58 PM

People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stock image of Lady Justice. Picture: Pexels.com

State opposed to granting man accused of Joburg teacher murder bail

28 November 2023 1:02 PM

Bafana Makhunela, a 21-year-old student, was arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection with Kirsten Kluyts’s murder and made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bags of dagga seized by police in Cape Town. Picture: SAPS.

WC traffic cops seize R16m worth of marijuana after stopping truck on N1

28 November 2023 12:56 PM

On Saturday, a truck was pulled over during a routine stop between Laingsburg and Leeu-Gamka where officers found 40 bags of compressed cannabis while inspecting its two trailers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday

Business Local

Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA

Local Politics

A new mystery illness in China? It is probably NOT the next pandemic

World

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Why did 11 die at Impala mine? Police seize R16m of marijuana

28 November 2023 10:03 PM

All 41 Indian workers trapped in tunnel for 17 days rescued

28 November 2023 9:42 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kufe 11 kuphahlazeka ikheshi eIMPLATS, kuthungathwa ababulali eKZN

28 November 2023 9:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA