More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite
Amid a stagnating economy and high inflation, some businesses in South Africa have no choice but to shut their doors for good.
In October 2023, 136 businesses were liquidated according to the latest figures from Statistics SA.
However, the total number of liquidations decreased by 13,4% compared with October 2022.
For the three months ended October 2023, the number of liquidations dropped by 10,3% compared with the three months ended October 2022.
And in the first ten months of 2023, the total number was down 13% compared with the first ten months of 2022.
See Stats SA's graph depicting the liquidation trend below:
This still means that at least 1,376 businesses have been liquidated since the start of the year reports BusinessTech.
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys.
These figures cannot be ignored, Dr Levenstein emphasizes.
They are on the high side because of the increasing constraints of just doing business in South Africa, he says.
Think of the knock-on effects of things like the cost of diesel fuel, generators... Just keeping the doors open whether it's SMEs or larger companies I think has taken its toll.Dr Eric Levenstein, Head: Insolvency and Business Rescue - Werksmans Attorneys
A real issue is that the warning signals of business distress are probably being ignored he says, by management and by the directors of the companies.
"By the time they turn around, they are facing liquidation and there are no other options or alternatives."
RELATED: 'Better strategies exist than formal business rescue currently in use in SA'
Levenstein outlines the different schools of thought when it comes to the best option for a struggling business.
The alternatives range from restructuring, which a lot of our banks support he says, to formal business rescue.
With restructuring you bring in a restructuring expert, you get involved quite early on in a process of distress trying to turn the company around... If it has gone too far down its financial distress curve then you are looking at a business rescue.Dr Eric Levenstein, Head: Insolvency and Business Rescue - Werksmans Attorneys
In the 11 years since business rescue was brought onto our statute books there are quite a few companies that serve as good examples of how a business can be turned around if they take action early enough Levenstein says. Think of Edcon, Zimbali... even SAA is still flying he notes.
