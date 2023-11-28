Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China
Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.
The first batch of equipment China is sending to South Africa as 'loadshedding support' will be received this week by Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa.
The handover is expected to take place in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.
The support from China reportedly amounts to R500 million.
At the BRICS summit hosted by South Africa in August, Ramokgopa insisted the assistance is simply a donation.
Donations are not attached to any conditions. We are getting gasoline and diesel generators, power supply vehicles and off-grid PV energy storage supply systems ranging from 6KW to 200KW.Dr Kgosientso Ramkgopa, Minister of Electricity
A statement by the Presidency says the first consignment which has arrived consists of 450 gasoline generators which will be distributed to public service facilities across the country.
The generators will be used as backup to alleviate the impacts of loadshedding in the delivery of services in clinics, schools and courts whilst government continues to implement the Energy Action Plan to ultimately end loadshedding and create sustainable energy security.Presidency
RELATED: SA, China sign 11 agreements to seal collaboration efforts
The donation forms part of the Technical Assistance Programme entered into during China’s Head of State Visit to South Africa in August.
Minister in The Presidency responsible for Electricity, Dr @Kgosientsho_R Ramokgopa, will on behalf of Government receive the first consignment of energy equipment donated by China in a handover ceremony on Thursday in Pietermaritzburg, KZN. https://t.co/An1TmhS2ps pic.twitter.com/VmbeIl8aBg' Presidency | South Africa 🇿🇦 (@PresidencyZA) November 28, 2023
Bruce Whitfield gets comment from energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.
Yelland notes that these kinds of emergency generation facilities are just a stopgap measure and not intended for continuous use.
And, it's not a good sign, actually. Its a sign were heading in the direction of NIgeria's electricity supply industry which is really dominated by every single business having to sort out their own generation facility... and diesel-generated or petrol-generated... they're noisy, they're polluting, they are very expensive.Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
I think a better solution is solar PV and battery energy storage to relieve Eskom of its burden. That will provide electricity not only for the individual sites where they're used but will actually alleviate loadshedding across the whole country! That's why we've seen a massive uptake in residential, commercial, agricultural and light industry applications, and it is making a big difference.Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
Yelland says he sees China's assistance as more of a political signal - a signal that they are cooperating with South Africa, and that they want to expand their business interests here.
"They want to show that they're being cooperative and that they're a reliable partner, but I'm sure their objectives go beyond simply a donation of petrol and diesel generators."
While he doesn't believe there are strings attached, he does think there are expectations attached.
It's done with these expectations to kind of oil the wheels of future business, and to demonstrate a willingness to be part of the solution.Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence
To hear more from Yelland, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China
