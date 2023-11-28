Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no... 28 November 2023 9:23 PM
More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys, about the latest figur... 28 November 2023 8:09 PM
1000s of jobs on the line as ArcelorMittal forced to wind down some operations Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA says cost-saving initiatives have not been enough to counteract the cumulative effect of factors l... 28 November 2023 7:09 PM
View all Local
Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discus... 28 November 2023 5:15 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September. 27 November 2023 1:46 PM
View all Politics
Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday The ailing utility says that for the next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, t... 28 November 2023 4:49 PM
Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group. 28 November 2023 1:58 PM
South Africa becoming undesirable for car manufacturing - VW boss Thomas Schaefer is urging the government to 'focus' on fixing South Africa's energy, regulatory and logistics problems. 28 November 2023 9:54 AM
View all Business
Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023 There was reportedly a constant interest in searches for this particular word throughout the year. 28 November 2023 3:32 PM
Dirty Dozen & Clean 15 lists highlight the importance of washing fresh produce Strawberries ranked the 'dirtiest' and avocados the 'cleanest'. 28 November 2023 2:52 PM
5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a sho’t left to Mpumalanga. 28 November 2023 2:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
View all Sport
'Trevor is trending!' Trevor Noah goes viral for taking London tube after gig One thing about Trevor Noah - he'll remain humble and a man of the people. 28 November 2023 12:39 PM
'Intimacy coordinators' recognised in new Hollywood actors' agreement Intimacy coordinators ensure that performers feel safe when filming scenes involving sex and nudity. 28 November 2023 12:37 PM
'I can’t believe they actually hired me!' MrBeast tries low and high-paying jobs [WATCH] MrBeast is going viral... again. This time he tries jobs that pay $1 to $10 million. 28 November 2023 9:34 AM
View all Entertainment
A new mystery illness in China? It is probably NOT the next pandemic A mystery illness linked to pneumonia is being reported in China. 28 November 2023 4:32 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local
fiber_manual_record
Politics

Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China

28 November 2023 9:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
Kgosientso Ramokgopa
Xi Jinping
Africa China relations
generators

In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no conditions attached.

Bruce Whitfield interviews energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

The first batch of equipment China is sending to South Africa as 'loadshedding support' will be received this week by Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa.

The handover is expected to take place in Pietermaritzburg on Thursday.

Signing the Exchange of Letters between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, on the donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa, on the occasion of China’s State Visit in South Africa on 22 August 2023 Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_Ramokgopa
Signing the Exchange of Letters between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, on the donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa, on the occasion of China’s State Visit in South Africa on 22 August 2023 Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_Ramokgopa

The support from China reportedly amounts to R500 million.

At the BRICS summit hosted by South Africa in August, Ramokgopa insisted the assistance is simply a donation.

Donations are not attached to any conditions. We are getting gasoline and diesel generators, power supply vehicles and off-grid PV energy storage supply systems ranging from 6KW to 200KW.

Dr Kgosientso Ramkgopa, Minister of Electricity

A statement by the Presidency says the first consignment which has arrived consists of 450 gasoline generators which will be distributed to public service facilities across the country.

The generators will be used as backup to alleviate the impacts of loadshedding in the delivery of services in clinics, schools and courts whilst government continues to implement the Energy Action Plan to ultimately end loadshedding and create sustainable energy security.

Presidency

RELATED: SA, China sign 11 agreements to seal collaboration efforts

The donation forms part of the Technical Assistance Programme entered into during China’s Head of State Visit to South Africa in August.

Bruce Whitfield gets comment from energy analyst Chris Yelland, MD of EE Business Intelligence.

Yelland notes that these kinds of emergency generation facilities are just a stopgap measure and not intended for continuous use.

And, it's not a good sign, actually. Its a sign were heading in the direction of NIgeria's electricity supply industry which is really dominated by every single business having to sort out their own generation facility... and diesel-generated or petrol-generated... they're noisy, they're polluting, they are very expensive.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

I think a better solution is solar PV and battery energy storage to relieve Eskom of its burden. That will provide electricity not only for the individual sites where they're used but will actually alleviate loadshedding across the whole country! That's why we've seen a massive uptake in residential, commercial, agricultural and light industry applications, and it is making a big difference.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

Yelland says he sees China's assistance as more of a political signal - a signal that they are cooperating with South Africa, and that they want to expand their business interests here.

"They want to show that they're being cooperative and that they're a reliable partner, but I'm sure their objectives go beyond simply a donation of petrol and diesel generators."

While he doesn't believe there are strings attached, he does think there are expectations attached.

It's done with these expectations to kind of oil the wheels of future business, and to demonstrate a willingness to be part of the solution.

Chris Yelland, Energy Analyst and MD - EE Business Intelligence

To hear more from Yelland, listen to the interview audio at the top of the article


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China




28 November 2023 9:23 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
Loadshedding
The Money Show
Chris Yelland
Bruce Whitfield
Kgosientso Ramokgopa
Xi Jinping
Africa China relations
generators

More from Business

© trgowanlock/123rf.com

More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite

28 November 2023 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys, about the latest figures from Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steelworks - ArcelorMittal South Africa on Facebook

1000s of jobs on the line as ArcelorMittal forced to wind down some operations

28 November 2023 7:09 PM

Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA says cost-saving initiatives have not been enough to counteract the cumulative effect of factors like a slowing economy and the country's logistics failures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Flickr/arsalan ahmed

Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday

28 November 2023 4:49 PM

The ailing utility says that for the next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, thereafter it’s stage 6 until 5AM in morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Certain foods are slightly more affordable, thanks to a consumer price inflation decrease. Picture: Pexels

Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices

28 November 2023 1:58 PM

People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vw, Volkswagen, Automobile image / Pixabay: renehesse

South Africa becoming undesirable for car manufacturing - VW boss

28 November 2023 9:54 AM

Thomas Schaefer is urging the government to 'focus' on fixing South Africa's energy, regulatory and logistics problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Post Office / Wikimedia Commons: Leo za1

SA Post Office to stop paying social grants

28 November 2023 7:52 AM

Unfortunately, this means that 6000 jobs are on the line.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank offices in Johannesburg. Image: EWN

Standard Bank treasonous? We're literally helping to keep the lights on says CEO

27 November 2023 8:48 PM

28 banks have been implicated in the alleged manipulation of the rand, but Standard Bank denies any involvement in rand-fixing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator is this summer's must have gadget

27 November 2023 8:21 PM

Because even when loadshedding strikes, this fan will still be keeping you cool!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: @LuckyStarSA/Twitter

Lucky Star’s owner, Oceana reports surge in profit as poultry industry suffers

27 November 2023 7:43 PM

Sales of Lucky Star canned fish grew 9% to 9.6 million cartons, as consumers turn to fish amid the rising cost of poultry.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© 1971yes/123rf.com

Jobs bloodbath in mining sector could hurt the ANC in next year's elections

27 November 2023 7:20 PM

Thousands of jobs are expected to be shed in the mining sector over the coming months, largely due to government failures such as an ailing rail infrastructure and delays at the ports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

© trgowanlock/123rf.com

More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite

28 November 2023 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys, about the latest figures from Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steelworks - ArcelorMittal South Africa on Facebook

1000s of jobs on the line as ArcelorMittal forced to wind down some operations

28 November 2023 7:09 PM

Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA says cost-saving initiatives have not been enough to counteract the cumulative effect of factors like a slowing economy and the country's logistics failures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA

28 November 2023 5:15 PM

Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discuss what needs to be prioritised ahead of the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Flickr/arsalan ahmed

Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday

28 November 2023 4:49 PM

The ailing utility says that for the next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, thereafter it’s stage 6 until 5AM in morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Planet Hollywood bombing survivor Bruce Walsh. Picture: CapeTalk/X

‘All I remember was the intense pain’ – 1998 Planet Hollywood bombing survivor

28 November 2023 4:23 PM

In the late 90s, Cape Town was struck by a string of urban bombings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stock image of a cable car moving towards Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: Pixabay.com

Table Mountain Safety: 'Criminals move from crime hotspots in CBD to mountain'

28 November 2023 2:43 PM

Taahir Osman, the Founder of Take Back Our Mountains discusses the recent spate of crime on Table Mountain and Lion's Head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

According to the South African Human Rights Commission, disability is one of the seven focus areas identified by its mandate to promote, protect, and monitor the realisation of human rights in South Africa. Picture: Pexels

Waiting for dignity: Disabled workers starving for meds they need to survive

28 November 2023 2:16 PM

Dr Virginia Wilson contacted Eyewitness News after months of battling the Compensation Fund when she found out her patients weren’t receiving their much-needed medication.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Certain foods are slightly more affordable, thanks to a consumer price inflation decrease. Picture: Pexels

Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices

28 November 2023 1:58 PM

People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stock image of Lady Justice. Picture: Pexels.com

State opposed to granting man accused of Joburg teacher murder bail

28 November 2023 1:02 PM

Bafana Makhunela, a 21-year-old student, was arrested on Sunday afternoon in connection with Kirsten Kluyts’s murder and made a brief court appearance on Tuesday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bags of dagga seized by police in Cape Town. Picture: SAPS.

WC traffic cops seize R16m worth of marijuana after stopping truck on N1

28 November 2023 12:56 PM

On Saturday, a truck was pulled over during a routine stop between Laingsburg and Leeu-Gamka where officers found 40 bags of compressed cannabis while inspecting its two trailers.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Politics

Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA

28 November 2023 5:15 PM

Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discuss what needs to be prioritised ahead of the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Amsterdam Women's March / Wikimedia Commons: Guido van Nispen

Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right

28 November 2023 11:47 AM

Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi. Picture: Xanderleigh Dookey Makhaza/Eyewitness News.

IFP puts late Mangosuthu Buthelezi on 2024 elections posters, ballot paper

27 November 2023 1:46 PM

Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi passed away in September.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Suspended Public Protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane on 13 June 2023 releases supposed audio clips about alleged R600,000 bribery attempt by ANC members of Parliament and the chairperson of the Section 194 Parliamentary inquiry into her fitness to hold office. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

New EFF MP Mkhwebane slams Public Protector’s Office, NPA, and SIU

24 November 2023 11:01 AM

Mkhwebane didn't have kind words for her successor, Kholeka Gcaleka for her role in Ramaphosa’s Phala Phala saga, criticised the NPA’s handling of state capture cases, and accused the SIU of duplicating the work of the Public Protector’s Office.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© budastock/123rf.com

ANC wins KZN by-election by a landslide

24 November 2023 8:15 AM

The ANC scored a landslide victory in a recent by-election in KwaZulu Natal at the Imbali township in Msunduzi, uMgungundlovu.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo. Picture: GCIS

Zondo undecided about being a judge or politician, claims Mkhwebane

24 November 2023 7:44 AM

Economic Freedom Fighters' Busisiwe Mkhwebane claims Chief Justice Raymond Zondo has been playing politics, adding that his independence as the head of the Constitutional Court is questionable. 

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© rawpixel/123rf.com

New law to crack down on companies (also SOEs) that fail to prevent corruption

23 November 2023 7:41 PM

The 'groundbreaking' Failure to Prevent Corrupt Activities Offence is close to implementation says Adrian Roux, part of ENSafrica's Forensics team.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Pixabay.com

South African politicians vs judges: new book defends the constitution

23 November 2023 1:30 PM

South Africa is facing an existential crisis of service delivery, which belies the post-apartheid optimism of good governance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Former Kopanong Mayor Xolani Tseletsele. Kopanong Local Municipality/Facebook

Man intimidated by FS ANC Mayor accepts apology: 'I am a Christian'

23 November 2023 11:15 AM

This is after Kopanong African National Congress Mayor Xolani Tseletsele threatened Kalebe Kalebe after he complained about potholes in the municipality on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture credit: Judges Matter website

Parly denies Motata, Hlophe request to make in-person plea against impeachment

23 November 2023 10:59 AM

Parliament’s justice committee said the judges' two written submissions were enough, making it unnecessary for them to appear before it to plead their case as to why they should not be impeached.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday

Business Local

Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA

Local Politics

A new mystery illness in China? It is probably NOT the next pandemic

World

EWN Highlights

The day that was: Why did 11 die at Impala mine? Police seize R16m of marijuana

28 November 2023 10:03 PM

All 41 Indian workers trapped in tunnel for 17 days rescued

28 November 2023 9:42 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Kufe 11 kuphahlazeka ikheshi eIMPLATS, kuthungathwa ababulali eKZN

28 November 2023 9:25 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA