Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday
JOHANNESBURG - Eskom has announced that load shedding will once again be pushed up to stage 6, making it the second time the utility has escalated its power cuts in less than a week.
The ailing utility says that for next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, thereafter its stage 6 until 5AM in morning.
READ: How to check your load shedding schedule
Eskom has blamed the latest bout of power cuts on its dwindling emergency reserves.
Eskom spokesperson, Daphne Mokwena: "The pattern of implementing stage 4 from 5AM to 8PM and stage 6 from 8PM to 5AM will be repeated daily until Saturday morning. Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to load shedding should it be required."
#LoadsheddingUpdate' Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) November 28, 2023
Tuesday, 28 November 2023:
In order to replenish emergency reserves, Stage 4 loadshedding will continue to be implemented until 20:00 today. Thereafter, Stage 6 loadshedding will be implemented from 20:00 until 05:00 on Wednesday, followed by Stage 4…
This article first appeared on EWN : Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday
