Work is underway to clear hyacinth at Hartbeespoort Dam, assures Minister Mchunu
John Perlman interviews Julie Coetze, Associate Professor of Botany at Rhodes University.
Water and Sanitation Minister Mr Senzo Mchunu says his department is working to ensure the efficient rehabilitation of the Hartebeespoort Dam, which is affected by hyacinth and algae.
The primary purpose of the dam is to provide water for irrigation, while the rest is used for domestic consumption and compensation flows.
“We are aware of the hyacinth at the dam, and thus very concerned. It is for this reason that we have appointed our entity in North West, Magalies Water, for a period of three years to develop and implement a programme that will deal with the invasive plant and the algae that are infesting the dam,” said Minister Mchunu while speaking at the century celebration of the dam.
Coetze notes the problem lies not with the Hartebeespoort Dam itself, but with pollution from Johannesburg and Pretoria flowing into it.
This includes fertilisers that are rich in chemicals that plants need to grow, which is why we've seen the proliferation of algae and hyacinth.
Coetzee says remediating the water and removing the invasive plants will have 'huge' positive impacts on tourism and recreational activities.
However, given the costs and the lack of infrastructure, remediating the water is highly unlikely to happen within the next three years, she adds.
RELATED: Low oxygen levels in the water caused Hartebeesport fish deaths - DWS
We just don't have the money or the infrastructure.Julie Coetze, Associate Professor of Botany – Rhodes University
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News
