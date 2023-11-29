PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 November 2023
JOHANNESBURG - These are the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers for Tuesday, 28 November 2023:
PowerBall: 04, 17, 25, 26, 46 PB: 05
Power Ball Plus: 01, 11, 12, 13, 34 PB: 16
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
This article first appeared on EWN : PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
More from Lifestyle
Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023
There was reportedly a constant interest in searches for this particular word throughout the year.Read More
Dirty Dozen & Clean 15 lists highlight the importance of washing fresh produce
Strawberries ranked the 'dirtiest' and avocados the 'cleanest'.Read More
5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season
Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a sho’t left to Mpumalanga.Read More
Cake, rusks, nachos: 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' is here!
'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' will tantalise your taste buds with snacks, meals and dessert recipes.Read More
Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices
People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.Read More
Joburg Zoo’s Festival of Lights opens this weekend
Don’t miss out on all the holiday magic.Read More
How to check your mouth for early signs of cancer
When getting to see a dentist is hard, it is vital that you check your mouth for early signs of cancer.Read More
Climate crisis: what to consider if you’re questioning whether to have children
In the end, the choice is deeply personal. The only “right” answer is the one that is best for you.Read More
Baba Vanga 2024 predictions: Vladimir Putin assassination, biological attacks…
Baba Vanga (blind psychic) reportedly predicted 9/11 and the Covid-19 pandemic. These are her predictions for 2024 up until 5079.Read More