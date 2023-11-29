Implats deadly disaster: Govt sets 3-month deadline to conclude probe





JOHANNESBURG - The government has set a three-month deadline to complete its investigation into the cause of the Impala Platinum mine disaster.

On Monday afternoon, 11 workers died at the Rustenberg-based mine when a cage carrying 86 mineworkers suffered a mechanical fault in its conveyance system, resulting in it plunging to the bottom of the shaft.

On Tuesday, inspectors from the Department of Mineral Resources began their investigation by conducting an in loco inspection at the mine.

The Chief Inspector of Mines at the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy, David Msiza, said the investigation would be to determine the cause of the mechanical failure. Thereafter, he added, an inquiry would be held to establish the guilty party.

“We have to respect the fact that there is a number of employees that are still in hospital and who have been heavily affected by this accident, so we will have to give them an opportunity to recover, and also for counselling to happen for all those employees involved and their families. Thereafter, we will move into the inquiry."

