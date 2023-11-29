Meghan Markle's sister sues Duchess for Oprah tell-all interview





It seems that blood is not thicker than water when it comes to half-sisters Samantha Markle (58) and Meghan Markle (42), the Duchess of Sussex.

Samantha Markle is suing her royal sister for defamation over a tell-all interview she did with Prince Harry and Oprah in 2021.

Meghan and Prince Harry dropped several bombshells, including telling Oprah and everyone watching that she “grew up as an only child” and didn’t have much of a relationship with Samantha.

Samantha Markle claims that this statement was damaging to her reputation and is suing her royal sister for $75 000 (about R1.4 million).

Samantha Markle's lawsuit also covers damage to the credibility of her book “The Diary of Princess Pushy’s Sister Part 1” which details the half-siblings’ relationship when they were younger.

A federal judge in Florida scheduled the trial to start on 4 November 2024 and it's expected to last about five days.

Samantha Markle sued her half-sister in 2022. The initial legal action brought against the Duchess was thrown out when District Judge Charlene Edwards Honeywell wrote in her order that the royals' remarks were opinions and “not capable of being proven false.”

This time, Samantha Markle's lawyer feels confident the case won’t be dismissed. Meghan Markle's attorney Michael Kump describes the case as "baseless."

