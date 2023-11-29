Streaming issues? Report here
Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020 Clement Manyathela 1500 x 1500 2020
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Brace for crippling loadshedding over festive season Eskom is contradicting Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, warning there will be heavy blackouts over the next few months. 29 November 2023 8:42 AM
'SA's education system in complete ruins. Requires total transformation' The transformation includes embracing socio-emotional learning and fully integrating Artificial Intelligence, says Mark Tomlinson. 29 November 2023 7:57 AM
Work is underway to clear hyacinth at Hartbeespoort Dam, assures Minister Mchunu The presence of hyacinth and algae is negatively impacting the water quality of the dam. 29 November 2023 7:42 AM
View all Local
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no... 28 November 2023 9:23 PM
Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discus... 28 November 2023 5:15 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
View all Politics
Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO A video of Panyaza Lesufi promising to wipe out Eskom’s municipal debt is making the rounds on social media. 29 November 2023 9:27 AM
More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys, about the latest figur... 28 November 2023 8:09 PM
1000s of jobs on the line as ArcelorMittal forced to wind down some operations Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA says cost-saving initiatives have not been enough to counteract the cumulative effect of factors l... 28 November 2023 7:09 PM
View all Business
Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023 There was reportedly a constant interest in searches for this particular word throughout the year. 28 November 2023 3:32 PM
Dirty Dozen & Clean 15 lists highlight the importance of washing fresh produce Strawberries ranked the 'dirtiest' and avocados the 'cleanest'. 28 November 2023 2:52 PM
5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a sho’t left to Mpumalanga. 28 November 2023 2:33 PM
View all Lifestyle
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
View all Sport
On this day in 1972... Atari releases Pong, world's first successful video game Happy Pong Day! 29 November 2023 9:56 AM
James Blunt coming to SA! 'Looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you' The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2024. 29 November 2023 9:41 AM
We still miss Chadwick Boseman terribly... he would've been 47 today In honour of Chadwick Boseman's memory, we look back at his 10 greatest film roles. 29 November 2023 9:07 AM
View all Entertainment
A new mystery illness in China? It is probably NOT the next pandemic A mystery illness linked to pneumonia is being reported in China. 28 November 2023 4:32 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

Brace for crippling loadshedding over festive season

29 November 2023 8:42 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Load shedding

Eskom is contradicting Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, warning there will be heavy blackouts over the next few months.

Mike Wills speaks with Clyde Mallinson, an energy expert and a Director at Virtual Energy and Power (VEP).

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

Eskom is predicting consistent rolling blackouts between December and January, with the exception of a few days.

This contradicts claims by Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, who said we could expect fewer blackouts during the festive season.

A worst-case scenario involving stage four to stage six loadshedding with no relief is a possibility should there be any unplanned breakdowns.

RELATED: Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday

The heat in December makes power stations more susceptible to breakdowns and overheating, which could create challenges.

The lack of consistent maintenance of South Africa's electricity infrastructure has placed the country in a crisis situation without easy fixes, says Mallinson.

RELATED: Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China

You can’t ever catch up on lost maintenance... You can fix things that broke because you did not do the maintenance, but you cannot catch up.

Clyde Mallinson, Energy Expert/Director - Virtual Energy and Power
© antonioguillem/123rf.com
© antonioguillem/123rf.com

He laments that, when we suffered stage six loadshedding for the first time four years ago, it was not treated as a crisis, and no alternative energy supplies were built.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Brace for crippling loadshedding over festive season




29 November 2023 8:42 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Load shedding

More from Local

Classroom / Pixabay: Jarmoluk

'SA's education system in complete ruins. Requires total transformation'

29 November 2023 7:57 AM

The transformation includes embracing socio-emotional learning and fully integrating Artificial Intelligence, says Mark Tomlinson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Water hyacinths covering part of Hartebeespoort Dam on 31 January 2023. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Work is underway to clear hyacinth at Hartbeespoort Dam, assures Minister Mchunu

29 November 2023 7:42 AM

The presence of hyacinth and algae is negatively impacting the water quality of the dam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Impala Platinum in Rustenburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Implats deadly disaster: Govt sets 3-month deadline to conclude probe

29 November 2023 6:53 AM

Eleven workers died at the Rustenberg-based mine when a cage carrying 86 mineworkers suffered a mechanical fault in its conveyance system, resulting in it plunging to the bottom of the shaft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Signing the Exchange of Letters between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, on the donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa, on the occasion of China’s State Visit in South Africa on 22 August 2023 Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China

28 November 2023 9:23 PM

In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no conditions attached.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© trgowanlock/123rf.com

More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite

28 November 2023 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys, about the latest figures from Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steelworks - ArcelorMittal South Africa on Facebook

1000s of jobs on the line as ArcelorMittal forced to wind down some operations

28 November 2023 7:09 PM

Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA says cost-saving initiatives have not been enough to counteract the cumulative effect of factors like a slowing economy and the country's logistics failures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Seven political parties attended the Moonshot Pact Convention in Kempton Park on 16 August 2023. Picture: Eyewitness News/Thabiso Goba

Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA

28 November 2023 5:15 PM

Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discuss what needs to be prioritised ahead of the 2024 elections.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Flickr/arsalan ahmed

Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday

28 November 2023 4:49 PM

The ailing utility says that for the next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, thereafter it’s stage 6 until 5AM in morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Planet Hollywood bombing survivor Bruce Walsh. Picture: CapeTalk/X

‘All I remember was the intense pain’ – 1998 Planet Hollywood bombing survivor

28 November 2023 4:23 PM

In the late 90s, Cape Town was struck by a string of urban bombings.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A stock image of a cable car moving towards Table Mountain in Cape Town. Picture: Pixabay.com

Table Mountain Safety: 'Criminals move from crime hotspots in CBD to mountain'

28 November 2023 2:43 PM

Taahir Osman, the Founder of Take Back Our Mountains discusses the recent spate of crime on Table Mountain and Lion's Head.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

Gauteng Premier and ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: X/@Lesufi

Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO

29 November 2023 9:27 AM

A video of Panyaza Lesufi promising to wipe out Eskom’s municipal debt is making the rounds on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Signing the Exchange of Letters between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, on the donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa, on the occasion of China’s State Visit in South Africa on 22 August 2023 Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China

28 November 2023 9:23 PM

In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no conditions attached.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© trgowanlock/123rf.com

More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite

28 November 2023 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys, about the latest figures from Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steelworks - ArcelorMittal South Africa on Facebook

1000s of jobs on the line as ArcelorMittal forced to wind down some operations

28 November 2023 7:09 PM

Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA says cost-saving initiatives have not been enough to counteract the cumulative effect of factors like a slowing economy and the country's logistics failures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Flickr/arsalan ahmed

Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday

28 November 2023 4:49 PM

The ailing utility says that for the next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, thereafter it’s stage 6 until 5AM in morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Certain foods are slightly more affordable, thanks to a consumer price inflation decrease. Picture: Pexels

Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices

28 November 2023 1:58 PM

People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vw, Volkswagen, Automobile image / Pixabay: renehesse

South Africa becoming undesirable for car manufacturing - VW boss

28 November 2023 9:54 AM

Thomas Schaefer is urging the government to 'focus' on fixing South Africa's energy, regulatory and logistics problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

South African Post Office / Wikimedia Commons: Leo za1

SA Post Office to stop paying social grants

28 November 2023 7:52 AM

Unfortunately, this means that 6000 jobs are on the line.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Standard Bank offices in Johannesburg. Image: EWN

Standard Bank treasonous? We're literally helping to keep the lights on says CEO

27 November 2023 8:48 PM

28 banks have been implicated in the alleged manipulation of the rand, but Standard Bank denies any involvement in rand-fixing.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The MeacoFan 650 Air Circulator is this summer's must have gadget

27 November 2023 8:21 PM

Because even when loadshedding strikes, this fan will still be keeping you cool!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO

Business

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Lifestyle

'SA's education system in complete ruins. Requires total transformation'

Local

EWN Highlights

Implats tragedy ended hopes of closing 2023 with fewer deaths: Minerals Council

29 November 2023 11:57 AM

Meyiwa trial: More direct links drawn between Ntanzi and Adv Dominic Mjiyako

29 November 2023 11:08 AM

Court to sentence July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma

29 November 2023 11:04 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA