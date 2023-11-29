Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
James Blunt coming to SA! 'Looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you'

29 November 2023 9:41 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
James Blunt

The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2024.

Multi-award-winning, Grammy-nominated artist James Blunt is set to return to South Africa next year.

After almost a decade since the last time he visited Mzansi, the ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in support of his latest album ‘Who We Used To Be’.

• 12 September 2024 at the Grand Arena, GrandWest in Cape Town

• 14 September 2024 at SunBet Arena, Time Square in Pretoria

"I cannot find the words to say how excited I am to get back out on the road again on tour in 2024," he said in the tour announcement.

"My new album was incredibly fun to write and record, and some of the new songs will undoubtedly get you up on your feet and dancing again. I'm looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you.”

Tickets will go on sale on Friday, 1 December at 9am on Ticketmaster.

Discovery Bank pre-sales begin today (29 November) at 9am and will run until 8:59am on Friday.

For more information, visit the Big Concerts website.


This article first appeared on 947 : James Blunt coming to SA! 'Looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you'




29 November 2023 9:41 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
James Blunt

