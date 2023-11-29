Streaming issues? Report here
Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO

29 November 2023 9:27 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Eskom
Panyaza Lesufi
eskom debt

A video of Panyaza Lesufi promising to wipe out Eskom’s municipal debt is making the rounds on social media.

Lester Kiewit speaks with Wayne Duvenage, CEO of the Organisation Undoing Tax Abuse (Outa).

(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)

Gauteng Premier Panyaza Lesufi has promised to erase all Eskom debt, saying everyone must start on a ‘new slate.’

In a viral video, he can be heard encouraging all ANC-run municipalities to do this as they are ‘very serious about winning this election.’

RELATED: Eskom reports record R24bn loss after record year of loadshedding

Last year, Lesufi called on Eskom to write off nearly R5 million owed to it by residents and businesses in Soweto.

Duvenage says it is ‘irresponsible populist rhetoric’ to call for the scrapping of debt.

RELATED: ‘We have to stay focused on the mission’: Eskom working on 2 year recovery plan

Eskom is in a dire financial status, and it needs all the funds.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

Every year we have this talk about writing off debt, and no consequences and no plans going forward.

Wayne Duvenage, CEO - Outa

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO




