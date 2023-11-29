Court to sentence July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma
DURBAN - July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma will be sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.
Zuma was convicted for contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act in September.
He got into trouble with the law in 2021, when he incited people to commit public violence at the height of the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.
READ: Mdumiseni Zuma claims he was drunk when he called for PMB mall to be torched
In July 2021, he posted a video of himself inside a mall inviting people to loot should it be open for business the next day.
Hours later, the mall was looted and set alight.
During the trial, Zuma admitted to the court that his actions might have persuaded many others to loot.
This article first appeared on EWN : Court to sentence July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma
Source : Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News
