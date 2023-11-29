Court to sentence July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
702 Truck of Love lends a helping hand this festive season The 702 Truck of Love with SPAR is back! Both SPAR and 702 want to help make a difference in your community by helping charities n... 29 November 2023 3:12 PM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gather at Mary Fitzgerald Square Standing in solidarity with Palestine, supporters raised several placards, some describing Israeli air strikes on Gaza as genocide... 29 November 2023 12:11 PM
View all Local
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no... 28 November 2023 9:23 PM
Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discus... 28 November 2023 5:15 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
View all Politics
Farmer tries to hold energy giant liable for climate crisis in landmark case A Peruvian farmer is trying to hold energy giant RWE responsible for the climate crisis. This is his story. 29 November 2023 12:00 PM
Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO A video of Panyaza Lesufi promising to wipe out Eskom’s municipal debt is making the rounds on social media. 29 November 2023 9:27 AM
Brace for crippling loadshedding over festive season Eskom is contradicting Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, warning there will be heavy blackouts over the next few months. 29 November 2023 8:42 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] A man’s ‘cheesy’ simple proposal is going viral Some people like to pull out all the stops when getting engaged, but sometimes a sweet and simple proposal is just as special. 29 November 2023 3:45 PM
'You're drunk as a skunk, no more wine!' What's staff protocol for drunk guests? Frieda Stanbridge, a former wine tasting room manager advises on how to deal with inebriated guests. 29 November 2023 1:16 PM
Travellers beware! Some Airbnb users have found hidden cameras in their rooms Airbnbs have become extremely popular for travellers, but they are apparently rife with hidden cameras. 29 November 2023 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘When a batter faces a ball, it’s got nothing to do with colour’ - Linda Zondi Linda Zondi talks about his journey as a former selector for Cricket SA. 29 November 2023 3:19 PM
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
View all Sport
Dun dunnnnnn dun! Did the Jaws movie just manipulate you into fear? 45 years on, the ‘Jaws’ theme manipulates our emotions to inspire terror - a lecturer in Musicology explores how. 29 November 2023 2:15 PM
On this day in 1972... Atari releases Pong, world's first successful video game Happy Pong Day! 29 November 2023 9:56 AM
James Blunt coming to SA! 'Looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you' The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2024. 29 November 2023 9:41 AM
View all Entertainment
British man claims wolf spider laid eggs in his toe A British man claims that a wolf spider laid eggs in his toe while on a holiday cruise in France. 29 November 2023 2:27 PM
[WATCH] Child leads slow-speed police chase in stolen forklift A 12-year-old boy from Michigan stole a forklift, leading to a low-speed police chase. 29 November 2023 1:34 PM
Britain and Greece in a quarrel over ancient marbles Diplomatic ties between the two countries hang in the balance over the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles. 29 November 2023 1:25 PM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

Court to sentence July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma

29 November 2023 10:59 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
July Unrest
Mdumiseni Zuma

Zuma, who was convicted in September for contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act for his role in inciting violence in the 2021 July unrest, is expected to realise his fate at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court.

DURBAN - July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma will be sentenced in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday.

Zuma was convicted for contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act in September.

He got into trouble with the law in 2021, when he incited people to commit public violence at the height of the riots in KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng.

READ: Mdumiseni Zuma claims he was drunk when he called for PMB mall to be torched

In July 2021, he posted a video of himself inside a mall inviting people to loot should it be open for business the next day.

Hours later, the mall was looted and set alight.

During the trial, Zuma admitted to the court that his actions might have persuaded many others to loot.


This article first appeared on EWN : Court to sentence July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma




29 November 2023 10:59 AM
by Nhlanhla Mabaso
Tags:
July Unrest
Mdumiseni Zuma

More from Local

702's Clement Manyathela gives a thumbs up to the station's Truck of Love, with SPAR. Picture: Supplied

702 Truck of Love lends a helping hand this festive season

29 November 2023 3:12 PM

The 702 Truck of Love with SPAR is back! Both SPAR and 702 want to help make a difference in your community by helping charities nominated by listeners in need of a bit of love, especially in these trying times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : lassedesignen / 123rf

'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape)

29 November 2023 12:56 PM

The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on 29 November 2023 to show solidarity with the people of Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Alpha Ramushwana

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gather at Mary Fitzgerald Square

29 November 2023 12:11 PM

Standing in solidarity with Palestine, supporters raised several placards, some describing Israeli air strikes on Gaza as genocide and a form of apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sharpeville Massacre Graves / Wikimedia Commons: Andrew Hall

Research on Sharpeville shows number of dead and injured massively undercounted

29 November 2023 12:10 PM

The 1960 Sharpeville Massacre ignited international outrage and the birth of the Anti-Apartheid Movement worldwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The judicial norms and standards recommend that judges take no longer than three months to deliver judgment. Picture: Brian Turner/Flickr

July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma handed 12-year sentence

29 November 2023 12:06 PM

Zuma was arrested in connection with the burning of the Brookside Mall in KwaZulu-Natal during the July 2021 unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stokkete/123rf.com

Brace for crippling loadshedding over festive season

29 November 2023 8:42 AM

Eskom is contradicting Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, warning there will be heavy blackouts over the next few months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Classroom / Pixabay: Jarmoluk

'SA's education system in complete ruins. Requires total transformation'

29 November 2023 7:57 AM

The transformation includes embracing socio-emotional learning and fully integrating Artificial Intelligence, says Mark Tomlinson.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Water hyacinths covering part of Hartebeespoort Dam on 31 January 2023. Photo: Abigail Javier/Eyewitness News

Work is underway to clear hyacinth at Hartbeespoort Dam, assures Minister Mchunu

29 November 2023 7:42 AM

The presence of hyacinth and algae is negatively impacting the water quality of the dam.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Impala Platinum in Rustenburg. Picture: Jacques Nelles/Eyewitness News

Implats deadly disaster: Govt sets 3-month deadline to conclude probe

29 November 2023 6:53 AM

Eleven workers died at the Rustenberg-based mine when a cage carrying 86 mineworkers suffered a mechanical fault in its conveyance system, resulting in it plunging to the bottom of the shaft.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Signing the Exchange of Letters between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, on the donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa, on the occasion of China’s State Visit in South Africa on 22 August 2023 Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China

28 November 2023 9:23 PM

In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no conditions attached.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

KZN man accused of killing wife ditches bail application

29 November 2023 5:38 PM

Leigh Matthews' killer, Donovan Moodley, tried to escape from prison, court told

29 November 2023 5:25 PM

NMCH welcomes City Power apology over false debt listing

29 November 2023 5:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA