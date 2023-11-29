'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape)
In an op-ed piece in Die Burger newspaper last week, former ANC Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen made the assertion that the current ANC is more aligned with the thinking of Apartheid architect Hendrik Verwoerd than the late president Nelson Mandela.
Lester Kiewit interviews Cruywagen and Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape), who provides a counterargument.
There's hardly anywhere in South Africa today where you can escape racial classification, says former ANC Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen.
He expounded on his stance in a recent op-ed piece for Die Burger, titled 'ANC is closer to Verwoed than Mandela'.
Whichever form you are given... there is a category that says 'race' and you've got to classify yourself.Dennis Cruywagen, former ANC Parliamentary spokesperson
Cruywagen says that, despite the removal of the Population Registration Act from our statute books by the last Apartheid-era president FW De Klerk, the current government is determined for the country to remain racialised.
He says classification for statistical purposes is 'not good enough' and claims it forces 'group identity'.
In the new country, we are asked to classify ourselves, to what end?Dennis Cruywagen, former ANC Parliamentary spokesperson
Dr Wesley Seale is a member of the Provincial Executive Committee of the ANC in the Western Cape.
He disagrees vehemently with Cruywagen, accusing him of forgetting some crucial parts of South African legislative history.
Let me remind Mr Cruywagen that no less than 27 pieces of legislation were signed under Madiba.Wesley Seale, ANC in the Western Cape
It's a cacophony of absolute confusion that is overtaking race denialists like Mr Cruywagen.Wesley Seale, ANC in the Western Cape
Seale accuses Cruywagen of wanting to 'throw the baby out with the bath water".
The ANC is not doing pencil tests! The ANC is classifying nobody. People must fill in the form for themselves. Most people classify themselves, but the state doesn't classify them.Wesley Seale, ANC in the Western Cape
Click here to read the full News 24 article.
RELATED:ANC is no longer even remotely representative of SA demographics - analyst
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape)
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/lassedesignen/lassedesignen1704/lassedesignen170400230/75551299-black-and-white.jpg
More from Local
702 Truck of Love lends a helping hand this festive season
The 702 Truck of Love with SPAR is back! Both SPAR and 702 want to help make a difference in your community by helping charities nominated by listeners in need of a bit of love, especially in these trying times.Read More
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gather at Mary Fitzgerald Square
Standing in solidarity with Palestine, supporters raised several placards, some describing Israeli air strikes on Gaza as genocide and a form of apartheid.Read More
Research on Sharpeville shows number of dead and injured massively undercounted
The 1960 Sharpeville Massacre ignited international outrage and the birth of the Anti-Apartheid Movement worldwide.Read More
July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma handed 12-year sentence
Zuma was arrested in connection with the burning of the Brookside Mall in KwaZulu-Natal during the July 2021 unrest.Read More
Court to sentence July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma
Zuma, who was convicted in September for contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act for his role in inciting violence in the 2021 July unrest, is expected to realise his fate at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court.Read More
Brace for crippling loadshedding over festive season
Eskom is contradicting Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, warning there will be heavy blackouts over the next few months.Read More
'SA's education system in complete ruins. Requires total transformation'
The transformation includes embracing socio-emotional learning and fully integrating Artificial Intelligence, says Mark Tomlinson.Read More
Work is underway to clear hyacinth at Hartbeespoort Dam, assures Minister Mchunu
The presence of hyacinth and algae is negatively impacting the water quality of the dam.Read More
Implats deadly disaster: Govt sets 3-month deadline to conclude probe
Eleven workers died at the Rustenberg-based mine when a cage carrying 86 mineworkers suffered a mechanical fault in its conveyance system, resulting in it plunging to the bottom of the shaft.Read More
More from Opinion
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports
Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault.Read More
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work
Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, could see your claim denied if you're covered for 'personal use'.Read More
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide'
The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann.Read More
Science shows our mindset DOES affect our outcomes in life
Ian Mann reviews 'The Expectation Effect: How Your Mindset Can Change Your World' by David Robson.Read More
SAPS is losing the war on crime – here’s how it needs to rethink its approach
This is a “war” the police can’t win on their own because violent crime in South Africa is a complex phenomenon.Read More
Arming crime prevention wardens: 'Our problem is TOO MANY firearms'
Crime prevention wardens fight crime in specific areas in Gauteng but without guns.Read More
MANDY WIENER: How to get young people to vote... Representation!
The youngest adult members of our society must be convinced to vote, but how? Representation is the key, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
Buying a new car? Check the start date of warranty plan BEFORE you sign
A warning from Wendy Knowler: The start date of the warranty or maintenance plan on the documentation for your new car could very well have been activated a few months previously.Read More
'Only Ramaphosa can end the feast for the politically connected' - Carol Paton
John Maytham argues that Ramaphosa hasn't shown any "sense of a spine that isn't made out of jelly or cotton wool".Read More