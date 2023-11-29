Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
What you need to think about before changing jobs

29 November 2023 12:54 PM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
work life balance
changing jobs

Everyone has felt tempted to switch jobs at some point, but there are things you need to consider before taking the leap.

Aubrey Masango speaks to Erica Liebenberg, Editor-in-Chief at JustMoney.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

Whether it is a promise of an increased salary, added benefits, or just a change of pace, there are plenty of reasons why a new job might catch your attention.

However, this is not a decision you should take blindly.

When looking at a new job, especially one that comes with a salary bump, you need to look at what this will mean for your working hours.

What you are gaining in monthly income, you might be losing in longer working hours or a longer commute and the costs that go with it.

RELATED: Why do so many people hate their jobs and what can companies do about it?

In this case you need to look at what your priorities are and if you are prepared to make lifestyle changes.

It might involve extra travel, overseas travel… it is time away from your family and it gets exhausting.

Erica Liebenberg, Editor-in-Chief at JustMoney

In addition to this, you should look at the overall benefits and company culture where you are and where you are thinking of going.

Liebenberg says before changing jobs you should speak to your friends or mentors to see if they can advise you on what exactly this change would mean.

A salary increase in a new job can also come with unexpected costs.

RELATED: World of work: Can you choose to leave previous work experience off your CV?

For example, this could push you into a new tax bracket and you end up not clearing much more than you were.

You also need to take into account your long-term goals to see which job would be the best path to get there.

It is easy to go for the low hanging fruit, especially now.

Erica Liebenberg, Editor-in-Chief at JustMoney
@ Elnur/123rf.com
@ Elnur/123rf.com

Take that time out, maybe take a holiday, do not just jump into the decision.

Erica Liebenberg, Editor-in-Chief at JustMoney

This is not to say you should not take the new job, but rather just take the time to know what this will mean for you before making this life changing decision.




