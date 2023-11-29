July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma handed 12-year sentence
DURBAN - July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma has on Wednesday been sentenced to 12 years behind bars by the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court.
He was arrested in connection with the burning of the Brookside Mall in KwaZulu-Natal.
Zuma was found guilty of contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act.
The State said he incited the looting of the mall in Pietermaritzburg during the 2021 July unrest.
This article first appeared on EWN : July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma handed 12-year sentence
