Travellers beware! Some Airbnb users have found hidden cameras in their rooms
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other stories trending online.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
When you are going for a getaway, you are probably looking for some time to relax.
However, that is not easy to do when the person you are renting from has secret cameras watching your every move.
RELATED: A ban on Airbnb in Cape Town? It's happened elsewhere in the world...
There have been some recent cases of people saying they have found hidden cameras in their accommodation.
A Chinese couple on honeymoon in Malaysia even claimed there was a hidden camera pointed at their bed, according to Business Insider.
RELATED: [LISTEN] Airbnb red flags: 'Did I pay for a fake listing?'
According to Airbnb rules, owners can place cameras around the property, but they have to be disclosed and can only be in public spaces.
You cannot do this without telling people. Surely that is not legal?Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
We’re heading into the festive season… are you going to go check for a hidden camera?Barbara Friedman, Digital Content Editor
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Travellers beware! Some Airbnb users have found hidden cameras in their rooms
Source : https://www.pexels.com/photo/young-hugging-couple-lying-in-bed-5217113/
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] A man’s ‘cheesy’ simple proposal is going viral
Some people like to pull out all the stops when getting engaged, but sometimes a sweet and simple proposal is just as special.Read More
'You're drunk as a skunk, no more wine!' What's staff protocol for drunk guests?
Frieda Stanbridge, a former wine tasting room manager advises on how to deal with inebriated guests.Read More
What you need to think about before changing jobs
Everyone has felt tempted to switch jobs at some point, but there are things you need to consider before taking the leap.Read More
Faith communities are rallying for the climate – their size, influence count
Faith communities are already acting, but their actions are rarely documented.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023
There was reportedly a constant interest in searches for this particular word throughout the year.Read More
Dirty Dozen & Clean 15 lists highlight the importance of washing fresh produce
Strawberries ranked the 'dirtiest' and avocados the 'cleanest'.Read More
5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season
Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a sho’t left to Mpumalanga.Read More
Cake, rusks, nachos: 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' is here!
'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' will tantalise your taste buds with snacks, meals and dessert recipes.Read More