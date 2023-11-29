



Lester Kiewit speaks to Frieda Stanbridge, who was a wine tasting room manager for over two decades.

We’ve reached that time of year when enjoying a year-end function at a wine farm with wine tasting is popular... but how do staff know when and how to stop serving customers who have had a glass or two too many?

Stanbridge says that it's important to remember that wine farms or establishments risk losing their liquor licence if employees serve drinks to guests who have had too many and something happens to them or others afterwards.

Stanbridge adds that some staff at some establishments are trained to spot the signs and slow down service to overly intoxicated patrons while remaining respectful without escalating the situation.

However, if seasonal or junior staff are hired just for the busy festive season - they should get basic training on how to deal with drunk visitors - but very little training and focus is placed on this type of training, says Stanbridge.

Stanbridge recommends that staff do the following to handle intoxicated guests respectfully:

1) If there's a group of people, call one person in the group aside (possibly the least inebriated person) and ask them to intervene.

2) Ask a manager or a senior staff member to get involved if you're not able to deal with this yourself.

3) Explain that according to establishment laws where alcohol is served, you're legally obliged not to serve the person more alcohol or allow them to drive out on their own.

Overall, Stanbridge advises that establishments give staff the training to handle these situations as establishments will be held liable should anything happen.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 'You're drunk as a skunk, no more wine!' What's staff protocol for drunk guests?