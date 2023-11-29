Britain and Greece in a quarrel over ancient marbles
Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.
(Listen to the discussion below, skip to 1:30)
A diplomatic row seems to have broken out between Britain and Greece over the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles.
A day after Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis told the BBC that the marbles should be returned, UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak cancelled their meeting at the eleventh hour.
Mitsotakis told reporters he was disappointed that the meeting had been cancelled.
"Greece and Britain share longstanding ties of friendship, and the scope of our bilateral relations is extensive… I had anticipated engaging in a discussion with my British counterpart on this issue.”
Now we have politics thrown into the mix, regardless of who is right or who is wrong… Why don’t you just share them, but it doesn’t seem to quite work like that.Adam Gilchrist, foreign correspondent
Mitsotakis says having some of the artefacts in London and the rest in Athens is like cutting the Mona Lisa in half.
"Those who firmly believe in the correctness and justice of their positions are never hesitant to engage in constructive argumentation and debate.”
