A 12-year-old boy from Michigan led police on a 30-minute-long chase after stealing a forklift.

The forklift was unlocked and the key was left in the vehicle.

Americans do this. We all lock our cars. Barbara Friedman

During the chase, the boy smashed into 10 parked cars before being taken into custody.

He drove the forklift without lights and ignored calls by the police for him to stop and pull over.

I do not know what he thought was going to happen. Barbara Friedman

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Child leads slow-speed police chase in stolen forklift