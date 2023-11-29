British man claims wolf spider laid eggs in his toe





Bongani Bingwa speaks to foreign correspondent, Adam Gilchrist about the world’s trending news stories.

A British man claims that a wolf spider laid eggs in his toe while on a holiday cruise in France.

Colin Blake supposedly received medical treatment after his toe turned purple overnight, the BBC reports.

He says the ship’s doctor said the swelling was caused by a wolf spider and cut his toe open, freeing a milk-like puss that contained spider eggs.

Blake’s trouble did not stop there, four weeks later he discovered a ‘foreign body’ in his foot.

It turns out an egg that was left behind had hatched and the spider was trying to get out.

Arachnologist Dr Sara Goodacre has however questioned the story's validity.

"I can't possibly see how it could be true at all because I know about their biology… [Egg sacs] take quite a while to spin. The spider venom is not necrotising, it is designed to paralyse a fruit fly.”

She added that there is no European wolf spider that could “really penetrate the skin”.