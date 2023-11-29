Streaming issues? Report here
The Aubrey Masango Show
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Opinion
Eskom to 'closely monitor' power system as Stage 6 gets implemented

29 November 2023 4:22 PM
by Amy Fraser
Eskom load shedding
load shedding stage 6

According to Eskom, this is the result of insufficient generation capacity.

Mandy Wiener received voice notes from Daphne Mokwena, Eskom spokesperson and Professor Sampson Mamphweli, Head of the Department of Science and Innovation’s Energy Secretariat at the South African National Energy Development Institute, in relation to the implementation of Stage 6 loadshedding (skip to 38:55).

It appears that a dark festive season awaits us as Eskom is predicting consistent rolling blackouts between December and January, with the exception of a few days.

This is despite Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, claiming that we could expect fewer blackouts during this time of the year.

On Tuesday, Eskom announced that loadshedding will once again be pushed up to stage 6, making it the second time the utility has escalated its power cuts in less than a week.

According to Mokwena, this is the result of insufficient generation capacity and the need to further replenish energy reserves.

Mamphweli adds that Eskom's systems aren't reliant and their maintenance programmes aren't yielding any results.

He believes that government needs to intervene with financial aid in order to deal with the maintenance of the plants.

RELATED: South Africa to brace itself for five more years in the dark – Energy analyst

RELATED: Brace for crippling loadshedding over festive season

RELATED: Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China

RELATED: Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday

Eskom will closely monitor the power system and communicate any changes to loadshedding should it be required.

Daphne Mokwena, Spokesperson – Eskom

The breakdowns are still high.

Sampson Mamphweli, South African National Energy Development Institute

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Eskom to 'closely monitor' power system as Stage 6 gets implemented




