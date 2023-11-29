Dun dunnnnnn dun! Did the Jaws movie just manipulate you into fear?

Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
702 Truck of Love lends a helping hand this festive season The 702 Truck of Love with SPAR is back! Both SPAR and 702 want to help make a difference in your community by helping charities n... 29 November 2023 3:12 PM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gather at Mary Fitzgerald Square Standing in solidarity with Palestine, supporters raised several placards, some describing Israeli air strikes on Gaza as genocide... 29 November 2023 12:11 PM
View all Local
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no... 28 November 2023 9:23 PM
Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discus... 28 November 2023 5:15 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
View all Politics
Farmer tries to hold energy giant liable for climate crisis in landmark case A Peruvian farmer is trying to hold energy giant RWE responsible for the climate crisis. This is his story. 29 November 2023 12:00 PM
Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO A video of Panyaza Lesufi promising to wipe out Eskom’s municipal debt is making the rounds on social media. 29 November 2023 9:27 AM
Brace for crippling loadshedding over festive season Eskom is contradicting Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, warning there will be heavy blackouts over the next few months. 29 November 2023 8:42 AM
View all Business
[WATCH] A man’s ‘cheesy’ simple proposal is going viral Some people like to pull out all the stops when getting engaged, but sometimes a sweet and simple proposal is just as special. 29 November 2023 3:45 PM
'You're drunk as a skunk, no more wine!' What's staff protocol for drunk guests? Frieda Stanbridge, a former wine tasting room manager advises on how to deal with inebriated guests. 29 November 2023 1:16 PM
Travellers beware! Some Airbnb users have found hidden cameras in their rooms Airbnbs have become extremely popular for travellers, but they are apparently rife with hidden cameras. 29 November 2023 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘When a batter faces a ball, it’s got nothing to do with colour’ - Linda Zondi Linda Zondi talks about his journey as a former selector for Cricket SA. 29 November 2023 3:19 PM
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
View all Sport
Dun dunnnnnn dun! Did the Jaws movie just manipulate you into fear? 45 years on, the ‘Jaws’ theme manipulates our emotions to inspire terror - a lecturer in Musicology explores how. 29 November 2023 2:15 PM
On this day in 1972... Atari releases Pong, world's first successful video game Happy Pong Day! 29 November 2023 9:56 AM
James Blunt coming to SA! 'Looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you' The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2024. 29 November 2023 9:41 AM
View all Entertainment
British man claims wolf spider laid eggs in his toe A British man claims that a wolf spider laid eggs in his toe while on a holiday cruise in France. 29 November 2023 2:27 PM
[WATCH] Child leads slow-speed police chase in stolen forklift A 12-year-old boy from Michigan stole a forklift, leading to a low-speed police chase. 29 November 2023 1:34 PM
Britain and Greece in a quarrel over ancient marbles Diplomatic ties between the two countries hang in the balance over the Parthenon Sculptures, also known as the Elgin Marbles. 29 November 2023 1:25 PM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
'Germans killed 300 000 Tanzanians in early 1900s. Call it by name: genocide' The lack of genocidal directives doesn’t imply a lack of genocidal intent, argues Professor Klaus Bachmann. 22 November 2023 12:05 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Dun dunnnnnn dun! Did the Jaws movie just manipulate you into fear?

29 November 2023 2:15 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Movies
The Conversation
Horror Movies

45 years on, the ‘Jaws’ theme manipulates our emotions to inspire terror - a lecturer in Musicology explores how.

This article is published courtesy of The Conversation with Robbie MacKay, a Lecturer in Musicology at Dan School of Drama and Music, Queen's University, Ontario.

Since the movie release 45 years ago, composer John Williams’ iconic Jaws theme music has become sonic cultural shorthand to signal danger or menace. Two notes and you’re feeling on edge. How do these two notes do that?

From Wagner’s “Ride of the Valkyries” in the helicopter scene in the 1979 war movie Apocalypse Now to Dooley Wison’s performance of “As Time Goes By” in the 1945 film Casablanca, music directors in film have shown mastery of music’s potential to manipulate an audience’s emotions.

Audiences have become savvy enough too. One of the funniest scenes in the 1984 mockumentary This Is Spinal Tap works because of this understanding. We hear an extraordinarily pretty but sad piano melody, played in D minor, which the pianist calls “the saddest of all keys.” Then we guffaw at his entirely incongruous, sexually silly title for the piece.

A re-edited trailer for The Shining strikes our musical understanding in a similar way to re-imagine the horror classic as a feel-good family film. No musical understanding, no humour.

Sharks, dinosaurs and uncertainty

Musicians and composers accept that we usually associate minor keys with sadness or darker feelings. But the two-note motif in the Jaws theme breaks out of the major or minor distinction into much less familiar listening territory.

In Jaws, Williams uses a particular mode (really, just a different collection of notes, neither major nor minor, as we commonly hear them) that leaves many listeners unsure about what’s coming next. The two notes form a minor second interval, which sounds incomplete and dark, leaving listeners with sense of anticipation — that’s a big part of what makes the theme so frightening.

Jaws director Steven Spielberg talks about not understanding the original musical concept when Williams first presented it to him. The two-note idea makes us anxious: we need more information, we know something else is coming, and that something else turns out to be a big, hungry fish.

William’s supporting instrumentation and arrangement provide more context for our notes. Changing tempos and competing rhythms also help to create an effect similar to Russian composer Igor Stravinsky’s ballet piece “The Rite of Spring.”

Music as manipulation

Composers have long understood music’s capacity to affect a listener’s state of mind. Medieval composer Hildegard von Bingen composed a great deal of music to inspire contemplation and spirituality. In the 1700s, George Frederic Handel composed some uplifting and devotional pieces.

In both of these examples, the listener tacitly understands and reacts emotionally to the message. The composer’s use of musical elements such as key (major, minor or what-have-you), tempo and dynamics make the message clear, just as they do with William’s theme from Jaws.

When we choose music, we often choose music that reflects our current mood. BBC’s Why Factor explored the counter-intuitive idea that we listen to sad music in order to feel better. The researchers’ conclusions matched those of Daniel Levitin, professor emeritus at McGill University, who wrote that listening to sad music can give us a sense of solidarity: “There are now two of you at the edge of the cliff.”

Music and health

As science began to acknowledge the connection between emotional and physical states in humans, we have looked for ways to put music to work on healing our minds and bodies. As early as the 1900s, researchers examined the relationship between music and states of emotion and physiology. Some therapists use music to aid communication and to bolster the spirits of people living with dementia. Many counsellors use music therapy to combat mental illness. Unfortunately, other agencies have used music to inflict it.

Music’s ability to reach and to affect our emotions is undeniable. Whether the goal is entertainment, therapy, fomenting nationalism or simply to feel better or different, this is powerful stuff.

In the end, however, no matter what musical conventions are at play, and no matter the composer’s intentions, music can strike listeners in fundamentally different ways. What excites Missy Elliott fans may rankle Yo-Yo Ma’s. The key to harnessing this power is to find what works for you.

After 45 years, John William’s Jaws theme sticks with us, especially when things seem dire. I look forward to a time when we’re all feeling a lot less Jaws and a lot more Star Wars.


This article first appeared on KFM : Dun dunnnnnn dun! Did the Jaws movie just manipulate you into fear?




29 November 2023 2:15 PM
by The Conversation
Tags:
Movies
The Conversation
Horror Movies

More from Entertainment

Image source: screengrab from Oddball Marketing Facebook page

On this day in 1972... Atari releases Pong, world's first successful video game

29 November 2023 9:56 AM

Happy Pong Day!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

British singer-songwriter, James Blunt. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Dani Dapena

James Blunt coming to SA! 'Looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you'

29 November 2023 9:41 AM

The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2024.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Late actor, Chadwick Boseman. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

We still miss Chadwick Boseman terribly... he would've been 47 today

29 November 2023 9:07 AM

In honour of Chadwick Boseman's memory, we look back at his 10 greatest film roles.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Page 6 online

Meghan Markle's sister sues Duchess for Oprah tell-all interview

29 November 2023 8:13 AM

Another tentative trial date has been set for Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit against her estranged half-sister Meghan Markle.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA comedian Trevor Noah in studio with Clement Manyathela. Picture: Karabo Tebele/702

'Trevor is trending!' Trevor Noah goes viral for taking London tube after gig

28 November 2023 12:39 PM

One thing about Trevor Noah - he'll remain humble and a man of the people.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A scene from 'The Wolf of Wall Street'. Photo: YouTube/Arrow Video (screenshot)

'Intimacy coordinators' recognised in new Hollywood actors' agreement

28 November 2023 12:37 PM

Intimacy coordinators ensure that performers feel safe when filming scenes involving sex and nudity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: screengrab from YouTube channel, MrBeast

'I can’t believe they actually hired me!' MrBeast tries low and high-paying jobs

28 November 2023 9:34 AM

[WATCH] MrBeast is going viral... again. This time he tries jobs that pay $1 to $10 million.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bulelwa 'Zahara' Mkutukana. Photo: 702

Zahara’s family asks for prayers, privacy following hospitalisation

28 November 2023 8:27 AM

The family confirms the singer has been in hospital for the past week after complaining of pain.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Wikimedia Commons and Omega Auctions

Going once... twice! David Bowie's handwritten lyrics on auction for over R2M

27 November 2023 1:45 PM

The legendary singer's handwritten song lyric sheet is going on auction.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Fervent Jan/@unsplash

Happy 83rd birthday, Bruce Lee!

27 November 2023 11:39 AM

Relive Bruce Lee’s legacy with a look back at his best films.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 November 2023

Lifestyle

'SA's education system in complete ruins. Requires total transformation'

Local

July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma handed 12-year sentence

Local

702 Truck of Love lends a helping hand this festive season

Local

EWN Highlights

KZN man accused of killing wife ditches bail application

29 November 2023 5:38 PM

Leigh Matthews' killer, Donovan Moodley, tried to escape from prison, court told

29 November 2023 5:25 PM

NMCH welcomes City Power apology over false debt listing

29 November 2023 5:02 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA