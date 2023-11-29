'Patriarchy is still very dominant in our country' - Sonke Gender Justice
Africa Melane was in conversation with Bafana Khumalo, Co-Executive Director at Sonke Gender Justice.
The current 16 Days of Activism campaign aims to highlight the ongoing gender-based violence pandemic faced in the country.
According to the SAPS crime stats, over 13,000 women were victims of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm between July and September 2022.
Additionally, 989 women were murdered during this reporting period.
Who are the perpetrators of violence against women and children and where does it stem from?
Khumalo says it's important to dispell the myth that only certain communities are affected by GBV.
There's a myth in society that GBV is committed in informal settlements and in the townships, the truth of the matter is that GBV happens everywhere.Bafana Khumalo, Co-Executive Director - Sonke Gender Justice
Khumalo says one of the key features which contributes to GBV is men's attitude towards women.
Patriarchy is still very dominant in our country and informs the kind of behaviour in some of our homes.Bafana Khumalo, Co-Executive Director - Sonke Gender Justice
On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa, speaking at the African Union Men's Conference in Pretoria, urged African countries and the men within them, to do more to ensure the end of violence against women and children.
The challenge is in the implementation.Bafana Khumalo, Co-Executive Director - Sonke Gender Justice
RELATED:'Hurt men hurt men. Hurt men hurt children. Hurt men hurt women'
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_67345281_social-issues-abuse-and-violence-on-women-young-drunk-man-hitting-and-beating-girl-at-home-after-dri.html?term=alcohol%2Bviolence&vti=no9626j3cdpmj926a1-1-28
