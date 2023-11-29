[WATCH] A man’s ‘cheesy’ simple proposal is going viral





Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn about What’s Gone Viral.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

A proposal is a very intimate moment for a couple that they will probably remember for the rest of their lives.

One man’s proposal is going viral after he opted for something sweet, simple and very cheesy.

Instead of going for the dramatic expensive proposal, he wrote ‘will you marry me?’ on a pizza box and placed the ring in the middle.

I went to the TikTok account and followed the journey… you just see the happiness and tears that come to her face. Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn

With a proposal this sweet, of course she said yes.