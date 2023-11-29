[WATCH] A man’s ‘cheesy’ simple proposal is going viral
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn about What’s Gone Viral.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below)
A proposal is a very intimate moment for a couple that they will probably remember for the rest of their lives.
One man’s proposal is going viral after he opted for something sweet, simple and very cheesy.
ALSO READ: Billionaire, Jeff Bezos proposes to long-time girlfriend with a R48 MILLION ring
Instead of going for the dramatic expensive proposal, he wrote ‘will you marry me?’ on a pizza box and placed the ring in the middle.
I went to the TikTok account and followed the journey… you just see the happiness and tears that come to her face.Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn
@constancemoduka ♬ original sound - Zamanune Doyi
With a proposal this sweet, of course she said yes.
@constancemoduka
how it all played out ☺️♬ original sound - Constance Moduka
More from Lifestyle
'You're drunk as a skunk, no more wine!' What's staff protocol for drunk guests?
Frieda Stanbridge, a former wine tasting room manager advises on how to deal with inebriated guests.Read More
Travellers beware! Some Airbnb users have found hidden cameras in their rooms
Airbnbs have become extremely popular for travellers, but they are apparently rife with hidden cameras.Read More
What you need to think about before changing jobs
Everyone has felt tempted to switch jobs at some point, but there are things you need to consider before taking the leap.Read More
Faith communities are rallying for the climate – their size, influence count
Faith communities are already acting, but their actions are rarely documented.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023
There was reportedly a constant interest in searches for this particular word throughout the year.Read More
Dirty Dozen & Clean 15 lists highlight the importance of washing fresh produce
Strawberries ranked the 'dirtiest' and avocados the 'cleanest'.Read More
5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season
Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a sho’t left to Mpumalanga.Read More
Cake, rusks, nachos: 'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' is here!
'The South African Air Fryer Cookbook Volume 2' will tantalise your taste buds with snacks, meals and dessert recipes.Read More