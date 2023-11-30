'Why doesn't my mother love me?' - Exploring the painful 'mother wound'
Pippa Hudson speaks to Moshitadi Lehlomela about her childhood story shared in her memoir called 'The Girl Who Survived Her Mother'.
Much of the narrative throughout the annual 16 Days of Activism campaign is around men harming women and children.
But another form of abuse, though uncomfortable to acknowledge, because it unsettles deeply held beliefs around motherhood, is gaining more attention.
Maternal abuse involves a mother who abuses her own children, either physically, psychologically, emotionally, financially, or all of the above, creating something experts call 'The Mother Wound'.
Moshitadi Lehlomela is a recovery coach who specialises in helping other women heal from this wound, those who have grown up in abusive relationships with their own mothers.
It’s something she endured in her own childhood and into her young adulthood, before making the decision to cut ties with her mother altogether.
She recently shared her story in a memoir entitled 'The Girl Who Survived Her Mother'.
She explains why it's such a difficult subject to speak about:
There's fear there, there's shame, and also, because we want our mothers to love us, there's also the denial that people are struggling with in terms of confronting the fact their mother was unloving.Moshitadi Lehlomela, Mother Wound survivor and Recovery Coach
When I became an adult it became very difficult for me to have friendships with women.Moshitadi Lehlomela, Mother Wound survivor and Recovery Coach
I was trying to understand why I had this relationship with my mom, and what could have happened to her.Moshitadi Lehlomela, Mother Wound survivor and Recovery Coach
Psychology Today has compiled a list of childhood experiences that will help you know whether you are suffering from ‘The Mother Wound’.
-
Never feeling you had your mother's approval or acceptance
-
Concerns about not being loved by your mother or not being loved as much as other siblings or family members
-
Difficulties in relating to your mother on an emotional level
-
Uncertainty about the relationship with your mother and if it could be lost with a mistake or an accident
-
Always trying to do better or to be perfect, to attempt to gain your mother's attention and acceptance
-
Feelings of having to protect, care for, or shelter your mother rather than her protecting, caring for and sheltering you
