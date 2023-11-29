702 Truck of Love lends a helping hand this festive season
JOHANNESBURG - Radio 702 and SPAR are spreading some much-needed love this festive season.
The 702 Truck of Love with SPAR is back, with both SPAR and 702 wanting to help make a difference in your community by helping charities nominated by listeners in need of a bit of love, especially in these trying times.
Some much-needed essentials donated to charities and causes close to the hearts of 702 listeners. Picture: Supplied
A Christmas tree teeming with presents thanks to the 702 Truck of Love with SPAR. Picture: Supplied
Some goodies donated to charities by the 702 Truck of Love with SPAR on 29 November 2023. Picture: Supplied
Offering assistance has grown more difficult, which is why the Truck of Love will this week be providing an R30,000 Christmas gift that includes food, clothes, and other necessities to nominated charities or causes close to your heart.
TRUCK OF LOVE SCHEDULE
Monday 27 November: Ithemba Recovery Foundation
Ithemba Recover Foundation is a drug rehabilitation home that houses about 30 male addicts for six months, ensuring they are well taken care of whilst being assisted with the recovery process.
Tuesday 28 November: Leamogetswe Safety Home
This a registered NPO in Atteridgeville, with a mission statement to love, care and develop orphaned and vulnerable children. The home was started in 1994, and currently has 82 children living on the property. The ages range from a month old to 21 years old.
Wednesday 29 November: Angels Baby Sanctuary
Angels Baby Sanctuary has cared for 50 babies in the past eight years, of which 28 were adopted and 10 reunited with their families. The facility works with stakeholders in the community to help abandoned and unwanted babies. The property also has a baby box that provides a place where babies can be left in a clean, safe environment.
Thursday 30 November: Home of Hope for Girls
Home of Hope for Girls offers a safe residence to children and teens who have survived abusive situations, predominantly linked to child sex trafficking. They have two homes in the suburbs of Johannesburg, in addition to an outreach centre in the Hillbrow/Berea area. In total, there are 75 girls in full-time care, and another 150 children are supported by the outreach programme.
The vision is simple: to end child trafficking in South Africa and the culture of exploitation and violence which robs children of their future, and to restore safety, dignity and opportunity to those who have survived this abuse.
Friday 1 December: Itlhokomeleng Home for the Aged
The Itlhokomeleng Association for the Aged & Disabled was established in 1978 by Dr Marjorie Manganye, or "Mama Marj" as she is affectionately known. They have over 100 elderly and disabled individuals that they feed and care for. The commitment of Manganye (who is older than many of the residents) and her team is admirable. They are hardworking and caring and make a real difference with minimal resources. They also have an outreach program which enables them to feed and care for people outside the association and truly live up to their name, Itlhokomeleng, which means “help yourselves”.
