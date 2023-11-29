SAFER investing: How to spot a scam and protect yourself
Bruce Whitfield interviews Gary Booysen, Director at Rand Swiss.
Investment scams are in a stage of proliferation, and would-be investors need to be extra-vigilant as they're swamped with unsolicited calls and emails.
You should also be wary of word of mouth recommendations, the sorts of "tips" you get socialising around the braai.
Bruce Whitfield gets some valuable advice about how to recognise scams and protect yourself, from Gary Booysen who is a director at Rand Swiss.
Quoting some of the latest statistics, Booysen notes that Google blocks around 100 million phishing emails every day, a form of cybercrime where scammers try to obtain your data and receive your emails.
RELATED: 7 questions to ask before investing your hard-earned money
I think the problem is with the rise of the likes of ChatGPT and artificial intelligence. The scams are becoming smarter and smarter because you can suddenly fire off a couple of hundred million emails, and they can be tailored to the person... so it's becoming a lot more sophisticated as well.Gary Booysen, Director - Rand Swiss
Booysen has drawn up a list of pointers for CapeTalk listeners, easy to remember with the acronym SAFER.
SAFER checklist:
1: S = Scam Awareness
Understanding the types of scams that exist help you recognise them - from phishing to ponzi schemes and fake opportunities.
2:A = Authenticate
There are simple checks you can do to establish whether an investment opportunity is legit. Firstly, visit the company website. Also investigate on the Financial Sector Conduct Authority site fsca.co.za - by typing in the entity's name you'll find out if they're regulated and any other relevant information.
3: F = Flags
Examples of red flags that should make you wary are high-pressure sales tactics, especially if the investment opportunity was unsolicited, and that old wisdom that if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. (If you're promised a high return for a low risk, that's likely a scam.)
4: E = Engage to Educate
If an investment opportunity sounds complex, don't ever be afraid to ask questions. (Your advisor should be able to explain the reason for their proposal and how the investment works.)
5: R = Regulation
Check how the investment product is regulated. Most are, and it doesn't always have to be through the FSCA - think of something as simple as a share. A company has to meet certain requirements to be able to list on an exchange. (If it is a trust in Guernsey for example, find out how it's regulated and, if it's not, avoid it.)
Listen to the interview at the top of the page for the full details
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SAFER investing: How to spot a scam and protect yourself
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/dilendom/dilendom1805/dilendom180500097/101019583-a-man-in-a-business-suit-stands-next-to-a-pile-of-coins-holding-a-red-umbrella-above-them-an.jpg
More from Business
SA's Naspers doubles profit as Tencent turnaround takes off in China
Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos after the global Internet group posts its half-year results.Read More
Farmer tries to hold energy giant liable for climate crisis in landmark case
A Peruvian farmer is trying to hold energy giant RWE responsible for the climate crisis. This is his story.Read More
Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO
A video of Panyaza Lesufi promising to wipe out Eskom’s municipal debt is making the rounds on social media.Read More
Brace for crippling loadshedding over festive season
Eskom is contradicting Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, warning there will be heavy blackouts over the next few months.Read More
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China
In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no conditions attached.Read More
More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite
Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys, about the latest figures from Stats SA.Read More
1000s of jobs on the line as ArcelorMittal forced to wind down some operations
Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA says cost-saving initiatives have not been enough to counteract the cumulative effect of factors like a slowing economy and the country's logistics failures.Read More
Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday
The ailing utility says that for the next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, thereafter it’s stage 6 until 5AM in morning.Read More
Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices
People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[WATCH] A man’s ‘cheesy’ simple proposal is going viral
Some people like to pull out all the stops when getting engaged, but sometimes a sweet and simple proposal is just as special.Read More
'You're drunk as a skunk, no more wine!' What's staff protocol for drunk guests?
Frieda Stanbridge, a former wine tasting room manager advises on how to deal with inebriated guests.Read More
Travellers beware! Some Airbnb users have found hidden cameras in their rooms
Airbnbs have become extremely popular for travellers, but they are apparently rife with hidden cameras.Read More
What you need to think about before changing jobs
Everyone has felt tempted to switch jobs at some point, but there are things you need to consider before taking the leap.Read More
Faith communities are rallying for the climate – their size, influence count
Faith communities are already acting, but their actions are rarely documented.Read More
PowerBall results: Tuesday, 28 November 2023
Eyewitness News brings you the winning PowerBall and PowerBall Plus numbers. Check if you've won.Read More
Merriam-Webster reveals word of the year, and it says a lot about 2023
There was reportedly a constant interest in searches for this particular word throughout the year.Read More
Dirty Dozen & Clean 15 lists highlight the importance of washing fresh produce
Strawberries ranked the 'dirtiest' and avocados the 'cleanest'.Read More
5 reasons why you should make a sho’t left to Mpumalanga this festive season
Choose a date, get everyone together, and take a sho’t left to Mpumalanga.Read More