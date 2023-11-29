Streaming issues? Report here
Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020 Temp 702 logo 1000 x 1000 2020
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Early Breakfast with Africa Melane
See full line-up
Best of 702
00:00 - 04:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Black Friday 2023 sales disappoint, and it's not only economic factors to blame Bruce Whitfield talks Black Friday numbers with Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management. 29 November 2023 9:39 PM
Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa The communications regulator has warned that Elon Musk's Starlink does not have a license to provide satellite internet services i... 29 November 2023 8:29 PM
'Patriarchy is still very dominant in our country' - Sonke Gender Justice On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged African countries to do more to ensure the end of violence against women and children. 29 November 2023 5:28 PM
View all Local
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no... 28 November 2023 9:23 PM
Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discus... 28 November 2023 5:15 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
View all Politics
SAFER investing: How to spot a scam and protect yourself Rand Swiss director Gary Booysen shares his SAFER checklist that will help prevent you losing money in investment scams. 29 November 2023 7:31 PM
SA's Naspers doubles profit as Tencent turnaround takes off in China Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos after the global Internet group posts its half-year results. 29 November 2023 7:15 PM
Farmer tries to hold energy giant liable for climate crisis in landmark case A Peruvian farmer is trying to hold energy giant RWE responsible for the climate crisis. This is his story. 29 November 2023 12:00 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] A man’s ‘cheesy’ simple proposal is going viral Some people like to pull out all the stops when getting engaged, but sometimes a sweet and simple proposal is just as special. 29 November 2023 3:45 PM
'You're drunk as a skunk, no more wine!' What's staff protocol for drunk guests? Frieda Stanbridge, a former wine tasting room manager advises on how to deal with inebriated guests. 29 November 2023 1:16 PM
Travellers beware! Some Airbnb users have found hidden cameras in their rooms Airbnbs have become extremely popular for travellers, but they are apparently rife with hidden cameras. 29 November 2023 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
‘When a batter faces a ball, it’s got nothing to do with colour’ - Linda Zondi Linda Zondi talks about his journey as a former selector for Cricket SA. 29 November 2023 3:19 PM
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel D... 27 November 2023 11:52 AM
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'. 24 November 2023 12:57 PM
View all Sport
Dun dunnnnnn dun! Did the Jaws movie just manipulate you into fear? 45 years on, the ‘Jaws’ theme manipulates our emotions to inspire terror - a lecturer in Musicology explores how. 29 November 2023 2:15 PM
On this day in 1972... Atari releases Pong, world's first successful video game Happy Pong Day! 29 November 2023 9:56 AM
James Blunt coming to SA! 'Looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you' The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2024. 29 November 2023 9:41 AM
View all Entertainment
'Pro-Palestine marches cross the line into incitement of violence towards Jews' The SA Jewish Board of Deputies responds to the rise in marches supporting Palestine. 29 November 2023 4:44 PM
British man claims wolf spider laid eggs in his toe A British man claims that a wolf spider laid eggs in his toe while on a holiday cruise in France. 29 November 2023 2:27 PM
[WATCH] Child leads slow-speed police chase in stolen forklift A 12-year-old boy from Michigan stole a forklift, leading to a low-speed police chase. 29 November 2023 1:34 PM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Local

Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa

29 November 2023 8:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SpaceX
Icasa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Elon Musk
Duncan McLeod
Starlink

The communications regulator has warned that Elon Musk's Starlink does not have a license to provide satellite internet services in South Africa.

Bruce Whitfield interview Duncan McLeod, editor of TechCentral.

@ pitinan/123rf.com
@ pitinan/123rf.com

The communications regulator is gunning for people who're importing and selling Starlink satellite internet terminals in South Africa.

It is illegal to use the devices here.

The Starlink satellite internet constellation is operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX company and promises reliable high-speed internet 'almost anywhere on earth'.

RELATED: Starlink expands its global roaming service, but still no connectivity in SA

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA) notes that Starlink does not hold any license provided by the Authority to provide electronic communications, electronic communications network or broadcasting services in South Africa.

...the Authority welcomes the advent of technologies that will contribute to ensuring universal service and access to all South Africans and assist in bridging the digital divide. However, this must be done within the country’s regulatory framework as set out in the Electronic Communications Act.

Independent Communications Authority of SA

It's been reported that Musk chose not to set up shop in SA because of BEE requirements, but, TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod says this is pure conjecture.

Although Elon Musk hasn't said anything officially, he may be making some point about BEE requirements around licensing. He's tweeted about this country on one or two occasions in the last while... A few months ago he lashed the EFF, so he does seem to pay some attention to the country of his birth...

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

What we doknow is if you have a look at the global map of all the countries where they've launched or are planning to, it shows that in southern Africa our neighbouring countries have either already launched Starlink services... or plan to do so soon. In fact we are the only country that is marked ' no launch date at this stage'.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

McLeod says he does have a degree of sympathy for ICASA in this instance because it has to manage the radio frequency spectrum in the national interest.

That includes ensuring there is no interference for example between service providers, and that's the reason we have a spectrum licensing regime... If people would just start to launch services and use radio frequency spectrum without those licenses it would be chaos...This stuff is regulated for a reason.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

I think where ICASA canbe criticised is that they're not issuing any new licenses at all at the moment... It's an artificial restriction and in my view should be scrapped.

Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The regulator urges licensees and the public to report incidents of suspected noncompliance by contacting ICASA at complaints@icasa.org.za, or any regional office.

Scroll up to listen to the conversation


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa




29 November 2023 8:29 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
SpaceX
Icasa
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Elon Musk
Duncan McLeod
Starlink

More from Business

© ipopba/123rf.com

Black Friday 2023 sales disappoint, and it's not only economic factors to blame

29 November 2023 9:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks Black Friday numbers with Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dilendom/123rf.com

SAFER investing: How to spot a scam and protect yourself

29 November 2023 7:31 PM

Rand Swiss director Gary Booysen shares his SAFER checklist that will help prevent you losing money in investment scams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ piter2121/123rf.com

SA's Naspers doubles profit as Tencent turnaround takes off in China

29 November 2023 7:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos after the global Internet group posts its half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saúl Luciano Lliuya and his father Julio file the lawsuit at Essen courthouse, November 2015 via The Conversation

Farmer tries to hold energy giant liable for climate crisis in landmark case

29 November 2023 12:00 PM

A Peruvian farmer is trying to hold energy giant RWE responsible for the climate crisis. This is his story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Premier and ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: X/@Lesufi

Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO

29 November 2023 9:27 AM

A video of Panyaza Lesufi promising to wipe out Eskom’s municipal debt is making the rounds on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stokkete/123rf.com

Brace for crippling loadshedding over festive season

29 November 2023 8:42 AM

Eskom is contradicting Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, warning there will be heavy blackouts over the next few months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Signing the Exchange of Letters between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, on the donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa, on the occasion of China’s State Visit in South Africa on 22 August 2023 Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China

28 November 2023 9:23 PM

In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no conditions attached.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© trgowanlock/123rf.com

More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite

28 November 2023 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys, about the latest figures from Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steelworks - ArcelorMittal South Africa on Facebook

1000s of jobs on the line as ArcelorMittal forced to wind down some operations

28 November 2023 7:09 PM

Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA says cost-saving initiatives have not been enough to counteract the cumulative effect of factors like a slowing economy and the country's logistics failures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Flickr/arsalan ahmed

Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday

28 November 2023 4:49 PM

The ailing utility says that for the next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, thereafter it’s stage 6 until 5AM in morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Local

© ipopba/123rf.com

Black Friday 2023 sales disappoint, and it's not only economic factors to blame

29 November 2023 9:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks Black Friday numbers with Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© diego_cervo/123rf.com

'Patriarchy is still very dominant in our country' - Sonke Gender Justice

29 November 2023 5:28 PM

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged African countries to do more to ensure the end of violence against women and children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An energy expert has warned of stage 8 load shedding being a possibility from July. Picture: © alexcsabo/123rf.com

Eskom to 'closely monitor' power system as Stage 6 gets implemented

29 November 2023 4:22 PM

According to Eskom, this is the result of insufficient generation capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stock image of chickens. Picture: Pixabay

Chicken prices are expected to spike over the festive season

29 November 2023 4:11 PM

The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of Southern Africa is calling on the government to act to prevent high poultry prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

702's Clement Manyathela gives a thumbs up to the station's Truck of Love, with SPAR. Picture: Supplied

702 Truck of Love lends a helping hand this festive season

29 November 2023 3:12 PM

The 702 Truck of Love with SPAR is back! Both SPAR and 702 want to help make a difference in your community by helping charities nominated by listeners in need of a bit of love, especially in these trying times.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Copyright : lassedesignen / 123rf

'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape)

29 November 2023 12:56 PM

The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Hundreds of Pro-Palestinian protestors gathered at the Mary Fitzgerald Square in Johannesburg on 29 November 2023 to show solidarity with the people of Palestine. Picture: Eyewitness News/ Alpha Ramushwana

Hundreds of pro-Palestinian supporters gather at Mary Fitzgerald Square

29 November 2023 12:11 PM

Standing in solidarity with Palestine, supporters raised several placards, some describing Israeli air strikes on Gaza as genocide and a form of apartheid.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sharpeville Massacre Graves / Wikimedia Commons: Andrew Hall

Research on Sharpeville shows number of dead and injured massively undercounted

29 November 2023 12:10 PM

The 1960 Sharpeville Massacre ignited international outrage and the birth of the Anti-Apartheid Movement worldwide.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The judicial norms and standards recommend that judges take no longer than three months to deliver judgment. Picture: Brian Turner/Flickr

July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma handed 12-year sentence

29 November 2023 12:06 PM

Zuma was arrested in connection with the burning of the Brookside Mall in KwaZulu-Natal during the July 2021 unrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Alleged July riots instigator Mdumiseni Zuma in the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court on 4 October 2021 for his bail application. Picture: Nhlanhla Mabaso/Eyewitness News

Court to sentence July unrest instigator Mdumiseni Zuma

29 November 2023 10:59 AM

Zuma, who was convicted in September for contravening the Riotous Assemblies Act for his role in inciting violence in the 2021 July unrest, is expected to realise his fate at the Pietermaritzburg Magistrates Court.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

EWN Highlights

The day that was: 12yrs for July unrest M Zuma, Tyler & the US Billboard Hot 100

29 November 2023 10:04 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Uyodonsa owaphemba udushe, bekunemibhikisho eyeseka i-Palestina

29 November 2023 9:34 PM

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

29 November 2023 9:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA