Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa





Bruce Whitfield interview Duncan McLeod, editor of TechCentral.

The communications regulator is gunning for people who're importing and selling Starlink satellite internet terminals in South Africa.

It is illegal to use the devices here.

The Starlink satellite internet constellation is operated by Elon Musk's SpaceX company and promises reliable high-speed internet 'almost anywhere on earth'.

The Independent Communications Authority of SA (ICASA) notes that Starlink does not hold any license provided by the Authority to provide electronic communications, electronic communications network or broadcasting services in South Africa.

...the Authority welcomes the advent of technologies that will contribute to ensuring universal service and access to all South Africans and assist in bridging the digital divide. However, this must be done within the country’s regulatory framework as set out in the Electronic Communications Act. Independent Communications Authority of SA

It's been reported that Musk chose not to set up shop in SA because of BEE requirements, but, TechCentral editor Duncan McLeod says this is pure conjecture.

Although Elon Musk hasn't said anything officially, he may be making some point about BEE requirements around licensing. He's tweeted about this country on one or two occasions in the last while... A few months ago he lashed the EFF, so he does seem to pay some attention to the country of his birth... Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

What we doknow is if you have a look at the global map of all the countries where they've launched or are planning to, it shows that in southern Africa our neighbouring countries have either already launched Starlink services... or plan to do so soon. In fact we are the only country that is marked ' no launch date at this stage'. Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

McLeod says he does have a degree of sympathy for ICASA in this instance because it has to manage the radio frequency spectrum in the national interest.

That includes ensuring there is no interference for example between service providers, and that's the reason we have a spectrum licensing regime... If people would just start to launch services and use radio frequency spectrum without those licenses it would be chaos...This stuff is regulated for a reason. Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

I think where ICASA canbe criticised is that they're not issuing any new licenses at all at the moment... It's an artificial restriction and in my view should be scrapped. Duncan McLeod, Editor - TechCentral

The regulator urges licensees and the public to report incidents of suspected noncompliance by contacting ICASA at complaints@icasa.org.za, or any regional office.

