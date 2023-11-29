SA's Naspers doubles profit as Tencent turnaround takes off in China

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020 Aubrey Masango 1500 x 1500 2020
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next:
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 00:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'Patriarchy is still very dominant in our country' - Sonke Gender Justice On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged African countries to do more to ensure the end of violence against women and children. 29 November 2023 5:28 PM
Eskom to 'closely monitor' power system as Stage 6 gets implemented According to Eskom, this is the result of insufficient generation capacity. 29 November 2023 4:22 PM
Chicken prices are expected to spike over the festive season The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of Southern Africa is calling on the government to act to prevent high poultry pri... 29 November 2023 4:11 PM
View all Local
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no... 28 November 2023 9:23 PM
Moonshot Pact: 'Change is a societal task, not just a political one' – ActionSA Members of the Multi-Party Charter for South Africa, aka Moonshot Pact, met with civil society organisations on Tuesday to discus... 28 November 2023 5:15 PM
Look to the mainstream to explain the rise of the far right Sitting on the fence is not an option for anyone who plays a role in shaping public discourse. 28 November 2023 11:47 AM
View all Politics
SAFER investing: How to spot a scam and protect yourself Rand Swiss director Gary Booysen shares his SAFER checklist that will help prevent you losing money in investment scams. 29 November 2023 7:31 PM
SA's Naspers doubles profit as Tencent turnaround takes off in China Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos after the global Internet group posts its half-year results. 29 November 2023 7:15 PM
Farmer tries to hold energy giant liable for climate crisis in landmark case A Peruvian farmer is trying to hold energy giant RWE responsible for the climate crisis. This is his story. 29 November 2023 12:00 PM
View all Business
[WATCH] A man’s ‘cheesy’ simple proposal is going viral Some people like to pull out all the stops when getting engaged, but sometimes a sweet and simple proposal is just as special. 29 November 2023 3:45 PM
'You're drunk as a skunk, no more wine!' What's staff protocol for drunk guests? Frieda Stanbridge, a former wine tasting room manager advises on how to deal with inebriated guests. 29 November 2023 1:16 PM
Travellers beware! Some Airbnb users have found hidden cameras in their rooms Airbnbs have become extremely popular for travellers, but they are apparently rife with hidden cameras. 29 November 2023 12:59 PM
View all Lifestyle
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable' DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm. 24 November 2023 10:34 AM
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June. 23 November 2023 1:05 PM
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream' Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice. 22 November 2023 2:37 PM
View all Sport
Dun dunnnnnn dun! Did the Jaws movie just manipulate you into fear? 45 years on, the ‘Jaws’ theme manipulates our emotions to inspire terror - a lecturer in Musicology explores how. 29 November 2023 2:15 PM
On this day in 1972... Atari releases Pong, world's first successful video game Happy Pong Day! 29 November 2023 9:56 AM
James Blunt coming to SA! 'Looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you' The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2024. 29 November 2023 9:41 AM
View all Entertainment
'Pro-Palestine marches cross the line into incitement of violence towards Jews' The SA Jewish Board of Deputies responds to the rise in marches supporting Palestine. 29 November 2023 4:44 PM
British man claims wolf spider laid eggs in his toe A British man claims that a wolf spider laid eggs in his toe while on a holiday cruise in France. 29 November 2023 2:27 PM
[WATCH] Child leads slow-speed police chase in stolen forklift A 12-year-old boy from Michigan stole a forklift, leading to a low-speed police chase. 29 November 2023 1:34 PM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
Car insurance: 'Personal use' likely means cover only for COMMUTING to work Check the fine print of your policy, warns Wendy Knowler. Anything remotely work-related, no matter how ridiculous it may seem, co... 22 November 2023 8:26 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business

SA's Naspers doubles profit as Tencent turnaround takes off in China

29 November 2023 7:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Naspers
Tencent
e-commerce
Global e-commerce
company results
Basil Sgourdos
Prosus

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos after the global Internet group posts its half-year results.

South Africa's Naspers has posted a 112% jump in profit to around R16 billion ($866 million) for the six months to end-September 2023.

Reporting its half-year results, the global Internet group said a bigger contribution from China's Tencent helped achieve these numbers.

Headline earnings per share (HEPS) jumped to 454 US cents for the period, more than double the restated 214 cents posted a year earlier.

@ piter2121/123rf.com
@ piter2121/123rf.com

Bruce Whitfield talks to Naspers CFO Basil Sgourdos in India, and asks about the the flurry of company activity there.

India is country full of opportunity Sgourdos says, and contrasts it with the situation domestically in South Africa.

India accounts for 20% of the value of our non-Tencent businesses, our e-commerce businesses... and 10% of consolidated revenues. In the next eight years it will create another India - they will take their GDP from 2.5 trillion to 5, so it's a phenomenal market. There's lots of engineering talent, lots of great businesses that are scaling and growing quickly...

Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers

Look, it's a bigger market with more opportunities than South Africa, but it's also competitive for capital so lots of people looking to get in. In SA we've got business that are doing well, growing well... but it is a more challenged environment, that is the truth.

Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers

Asked how Tencent managed its turnaround following its challenges in China, Sgourdos says simply "first of all by execution".

RELATED: Naspers profits plummet as contribution from China's Tencent decreases

He describes its leadership team as one of the best Internet leadership teams in the world.

They've done incredibly well navigating the changing macro landscape, the regulatory landscape, and delivered a very strong performance in the last quarter. Their revenues are up 11% and their profits up 36%. They've expanded their profit margins to north of 30%, so it's a phenomenal business and continues to grow in its core and innovate in new areas.

Basil Sgourdos, Group CFO - Naspers

Sgourdos also commented on the share repurchase programme implemented after the decision to remove the cross-holding structure that had governed Dutch-listed Prosus, which holds a 26% stake in Tencent.

Scroll up to hear more from the Naspers CFO


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : SA's Naspers doubles profit as Tencent turnaround takes off in China




29 November 2023 7:15 PM
by Paula Luckhoff
Tags:
The Money Show
Bruce Whitfield
Naspers
Tencent
e-commerce
Global e-commerce
company results
Basil Sgourdos
Prosus

More from Business

@ dilendom/123rf.com

SAFER investing: How to spot a scam and protect yourself

29 November 2023 7:31 PM

Rand Swiss director Gary Booysen shares his SAFER checklist that will help prevent you losing money in investment scams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saúl Luciano Lliuya and his father Julio file the lawsuit at Essen courthouse, November 2015 via The Conversation

Farmer tries to hold energy giant liable for climate crisis in landmark case

29 November 2023 12:00 PM

A Peruvian farmer is trying to hold energy giant RWE responsible for the climate crisis. This is his story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Premier and ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: X/@Lesufi

Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO

29 November 2023 9:27 AM

A video of Panyaza Lesufi promising to wipe out Eskom’s municipal debt is making the rounds on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stokkete/123rf.com

Brace for crippling loadshedding over festive season

29 November 2023 8:42 AM

Eskom is contradicting Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, warning there will be heavy blackouts over the next few months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Signing the Exchange of Letters between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, on the donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa, on the occasion of China’s State Visit in South Africa on 22 August 2023 Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China

28 November 2023 9:23 PM

In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no conditions attached.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© trgowanlock/123rf.com

More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite

28 November 2023 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys, about the latest figures from Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Steelworks - ArcelorMittal South Africa on Facebook

1000s of jobs on the line as ArcelorMittal forced to wind down some operations

28 November 2023 7:09 PM

Steel producer ArcelorMittal SA says cost-saving initiatives have not been enough to counteract the cumulative effect of factors like a slowing economy and the country's logistics failures.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: Flickr/arsalan ahmed

Eskom to implement stage 6 power cuts during evenings until Saturday

28 November 2023 4:49 PM

The ailing utility says that for the next four days, stage 4 load shedding will continue to be implemented until 8PM in evening, thereafter it’s stage 6 until 5AM in morning.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Certain foods are slightly more affordable, thanks to a consumer price inflation decrease. Picture: Pexels

Times are tough: Locals are using grocery stokvels to combat rising food prices

28 November 2023 1:58 PM

People have for a long time been saving together towards a common goal, says Mpudi Maubane from Spar Group.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vw, Volkswagen, Automobile image / Pixabay: renehesse

South Africa becoming undesirable for car manufacturing - VW boss

28 November 2023 9:54 AM

Thomas Schaefer is urging the government to 'focus' on fixing South Africa's energy, regulatory and logistics problems.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

702 Truck of Love lends a helping hand this festive season

Local

Eskom to 'closely monitor' power system as Stage 6 gets implemented

Local

‘When a batter faces a ball, it’s got nothing to do with colour’ - Linda Zondi

Sport

EWN Highlights

The day that was: 12yrs for July unrest M Zuma, Tyler & the US Billboard Hot 100

29 November 2023 10:04 PM

Kwezanamuhla: Uyodonsa owaphemba udushe, bekunemibhikisho eyeseka i-Palestina

29 November 2023 9:34 PM

Full Gaza ceasefire urged as truce expiry looms

29 November 2023 9:32 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA