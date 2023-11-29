Streaming issues? Report here
702 Drive with John Perlman
'When a batter faces a ball, it's got nothing to do with colour' - Linda Zondi

29 November 2023 3:19 PM
by Chanté Ho Hip
Tags:
Cricket South Africa

Linda Zondi talks about his journey as a former selector for Cricket SA.

Robert Marawa speaks to former Cricket SA Proteas Convenor of Selectors, Linda Zondi about his journey to transform cricket in South Africa.

(Listen to the discussion below)

After almost two decades in the local cricket industry, Zondi is one of the most unsung heroes.

He played a major role within the structures of KwaZulu-Natal cricket, the Dolphins, as well as the national men's and women's teams as a selector.

During his time, he also selected the U19 squad that won the 2014 World Cup.

Zondi says while he was able to identify and trace talented kids from the U13, U15, and U19 levels, the key was the upskilling of young players from disadvantaged communities.

Kids will go to a private school and get the coaching at the school, club coaching, and private coaching, let alone the history behind family involvement… within the [disadvantaged] communities, cricket is sort of an alien sport.

Linda Zondi, former CSA Proteas Convenor of Selectors

My role and my motivation at the time was how do I make sure that I break that cycle of introducing cricket, a so-called alien sport, within the communities and strive for excellence.

Linda Zondi, former CSA Proteas Convenor of Selectors

He adds that transformation is a mindset.

We can push for transformation by having more diverse players in the starting 11, but without a coach who has that mindset, the players will not grow and develop.

If you are sitting with a panel where they don't share the same sentiment, you have to push and you have to make sure you make your point.

Linda Zondi, former CSA Proteas Convenor of Selectors

When a batter is facing a ball, it's got nothing to do with your colour. How do you perform? How do you play? How do you adapt?

Linda Zondi, former CSA Proteas Convenor of Selectors

During his time, Zondi's picks have included the likes of Kagiso Rabada, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, and Rassie van der Dussen.

The journey was not easy, especially with the consistent critiques, but it was a journey that Zondi is proud of.

My mindset was tuned. We had to break this barrier of looking at players of colour as token players or a quota. Transformation is when you give an opportunity. We are saying I can see something, I am backing you and let it go.

Linda Zondi, former CSA Proteas Convenor of Selectors

I wasn't apologetic when it came to transformation… One thing that I still pride myself on is I never accept mediocracy from the black players' point of view hence that's why quality players came through the system.

Linda Zondi, former CSA Proteas Convenor of Selectors

This article first appeared on 947 : 'When a batter faces a ball, it's got nothing to do with colour' - Linda Zondi




