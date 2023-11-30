Streaming issues? Report here
Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel

30 November 2023 8:42 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial
Adv Gerrie Nel

Five men stand accused of the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana ace goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, but Gerrie Nel believes there are more.

John Perlman interviews Advocate Gerrie Nel, Head of AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit.

The trial of the five men accused of the murder of Bafana Bafana ace goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 kicked off on Monday, but according to Advocate Gerry Nel, more than just the five should have been arrested.

"I would have expected other people to be with them because I have said it all along; I do not believe that this was a robbery that went wrong," he said.

Nel says it's clear that it was a contractual killing.

He's convinced that the police know who the mastermind behind the murder is and that it's just a matter of time before it becomes public knowledge.

FILE: Senzo Meyiwa's casket lies in front of the stage at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 1 November 2014. Image: Vumani Mkhize/Eyewitness News
FILE: Senzo Meyiwa's casket lies in front of the stage at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 1 November 2014. Image: Vumani Mkhize/Eyewitness News

RELATED: Gun used in Senzo Meyiwa murder stolen from cash-in-transit robbery, court hears

RELATED: Meyiwa trial: DNA found at scene excludes all accused - senior forensic analyst

RELATED: Senzo Meyiwa died within minutes of being shot, pathologist tells court

RELATED: Senzo Meyiwa: Warder lays assault complaint against 3 accused after court fight

Since the restart of the trial, there has been progress.

Adv. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecution Unit – AfriForum

It would have been better to have the mastermind with these people in court.

Adv. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecution Unit – AfriForum

There must be somebody else.

Adv. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecution Unit – AfriForum

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




