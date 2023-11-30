Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel
John Perlman interviews Advocate Gerrie Nel, Head of AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit.
The trial of the five men accused of the murder of Bafana Bafana ace goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 kicked off on Monday, but according to Advocate Gerry Nel, more than just the five should have been arrested.
"I would have expected other people to be with them because I have said it all along; I do not believe that this was a robbery that went wrong," he said.
Nel says it's clear that it was a contractual killing.
He's convinced that the police know who the mastermind behind the murder is and that it's just a matter of time before it becomes public knowledge.
RELATED: Gun used in Senzo Meyiwa murder stolen from cash-in-transit robbery, court hears
RELATED: Meyiwa trial: DNA found at scene excludes all accused - senior forensic analyst
RELATED: Senzo Meyiwa died within minutes of being shot, pathologist tells court
RELATED: Senzo Meyiwa: Warder lays assault complaint against 3 accused after court fight
Since the restart of the trial, there has been progress.Adv. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecution Unit – AfriForum
It would have been better to have the mastermind with these people in court.Adv. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecution Unit – AfriForum
There must be somebody else.Adv. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecution Unit – AfriForum
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
