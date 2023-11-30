Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel





John Perlman interviews Advocate Gerrie Nel, Head of AfriForum's Private Prosecution Unit.

The trial of the five men accused of the murder of Bafana Bafana ace goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa in 2014 kicked off on Monday, but according to Advocate Gerry Nel, more than just the five should have been arrested.

"I would have expected other people to be with them because I have said it all along; I do not believe that this was a robbery that went wrong," he said.

Nel says it's clear that it was a contractual killing.

He's convinced that the police know who the mastermind behind the murder is and that it's just a matter of time before it becomes public knowledge.

FILE: Senzo Meyiwa's casket lies in front of the stage at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 1 November 2014. Image: Vumani Mkhize/Eyewitness News

Since the restart of the trial, there has been progress. Adv. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecution Unit – AfriForum

It would have been better to have the mastermind with these people in court. Adv. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecution Unit – AfriForum

There must be somebody else. Adv. Gerrie Nel, Head of Private Prosecution Unit – AfriForum

