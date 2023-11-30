Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Ukraine, resisting Russian invaders for 644 days, is still being pummeled

30 November 2023 6:49 AM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Russia Ukraine war
War in Ukraine

It's been almost two years since Russia invaded Ukraine.

Mike Wills interviews Professor Abel Esterhuyse, Head of the Department of Strategic Studies in the Faculty of Military Science at Stellenbosch University.

Listen below.

On 24 February 2022, Russia invaded Ukraine in an escalation of the 2014 Russo-Ukrainian War.

Almost two years later, Ukraine says it will keep on fighting Russia and won’t “back down” despite doubts over Western support.

According to Ukraine’s air force, Russia launched 21 drones and three cruise missiles at Ukraine overnight.

Some analysts suggest Russian President Vladimir Putin will not seek peace until after the 2024 US election.

Since Ukraine launched its counter-offensive:

  • It's had a "surprisingly successful" maritime dimension
  • Ukraine has succeeded in isolating the Crimean Peninsula
  • In terms of their ground offensive, they haven't seen a significant breakthrough, but they have succeeded in eroding Russia's fighting capacity and capabilities

Russia is struggling to make progress and breakthroughs in areas around the city of Avdiivka, adds Esterhuyse.

Russia is paying a relatively high price for what they are trying to do in that city area.

Abel Esterhuyse, Department of Strategic Studies, Faculty of Military Science (Stellenbosch University)

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Ukraine, resisting Russian invaders for 644 days, is still being pummeled




