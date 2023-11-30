Streaming issues? Report here
John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020 John Perlman 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
702 Drive with John Perlman
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela. 30 November 2023 2:29 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Military murderers? Claims of a SANDF 'torture squad' revealed Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren tells CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that the evidence they've collected is extraordinary. 30 November 2023 10:47 AM
View all Local
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted. 30 November 2023 1:49 PM
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now' The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the huma... 30 November 2023 7:22 AM
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no... 28 November 2023 9:23 PM
View all Politics
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency? As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Black Friday 2023 sales disappoint, and it's not only economic factors to blame Bruce Whitfield talks Black Friday numbers with Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management. 29 November 2023 9:39 PM
Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa The communications regulator has warned that Elon Musk's Starlink does not have a license to provide satellite internet services i... 29 November 2023 8:29 PM
View all Business
There is a science to getting rich – author Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett. 30 November 2023 2:41 PM
'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes. 30 November 2023 2:21 PM
The anxiety epidemic is VERY real The reality of uncertainty has many people feeling a more anxious about everyday life. 30 November 2023 1:53 PM
View all Lifestyle
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game Fans paid a shilling to watch the world’s first official international football match. 30 November 2023 11:36 AM
‘When a batter faces a ball, it’s got nothing to do with colour’ - Linda Zondi Linda Zondi talks about his journey as a former selector for Cricket SA. 29 November 2023 3:19 PM
View all Sport
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims. 30 November 2023 2:09 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
View all Entertainment
Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young' Nobel Peace Prize winner and controversial political figure Henry Kissinger has died at 100 years old. 30 November 2023 11:14 AM
8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian Israel's assault on Palestine has spread beyond Gaza, with four people allegedly being shot by the Israel Defense Forces in Jenin. 30 November 2023 10:10 AM
Ukraine, resisting Russian invaders for 644 days, is still being pummeled It's been almost two years since Russia invaded Ukraine. 30 November 2023 6:49 AM
View all World
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
View all Africa
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local
fiber_manual_record
Business

'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies

30 November 2023 2:29 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Transnet CEO

From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela.

Clement Manyathela interviews Andile Sangqu, CEO of Transnet.

Transnet has found itself in headlines more frequently over the past few years – if it isn't their R500 billion mess, it's their aged equipment creating backlog with 70k goods containers stuck or the privatisation of their ports.

The reality of the situation is that the state-owned enterprise is at the forefront of the logistics crisis.

According to the South African Association of Freight Forwarders, their inefficiencies have cost the economy more than R100 million a day.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has said that efforts are on the way to fix the rail and ports to enable the economy to grow faster again, but considering how long the country has been faced with these issues, is this an empty promise?

RELATED: How Transnet could derail South Africa's festive season

A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.
A Transnet logo. Picture: Rejoice Ndlovu/Eyewitness News.

RELATED: Transnet's R500 billion mess to be handed over to the private sector

"We have not been open and transparent in communicating our problems and our challenges"

Sangqu is just five months into his role at Transnet.

While he says that he was eager to tackle the challenges head-on, he adds that the extent of the crisis is much bigger than he anticipated.

This is largely due to the enterprise not being "transparent, open and honest" in communicating their problems and challenges.

Amongst a plethora of things that need to be fixed, one of their main concerns is improving this to elevate awareness.

We have not been open and transparent in communicating our problems and our challenges.

Andile Sangqu, CEO – Transnet

"Indeed, the lost revenue is very substantial"

Earlier this year it was reported that the country lost out on R50 billion in potential revenue due to the utility's inability to meet demand.

Sangqu confirms that there's been a substantial loss, but can't give the exact figure.

RELATED: Transnet port crisis: ‘There’s no immediate fix'

"We have seen that our turnover has been declining for the last five to seven years"

After looking at their income statement and the turnover of Transnet, things aren't looking good.

In fact, their turnover has been declining for the past five years.

Sangqu attributes this to:

  • Their inefficiency in terms of lacking a "high performance culture"
  • Cable theft and security issues
  • Equipment that has passed their economic life

In terms of their balance sheets, Transnet is paying R13 billion per annum on debt service costs.

The whole issue of not upgrading our equipment – it's one of the reasons why we're here.

Andile Sangqu, CEO – Transnet

We've got unsustainable debt.

Andile Sangqu, CEO – Transnet
The Richards Bay port. Picture: https://www.transnetportterminals.net
The Richards Bay port. Picture: https://www.transnetportterminals.net

"We should not think that everything is going to be solved in the short term"

In Durban, an urgent intervention team has put plans in place to address slow turnaround times affecting the docks and unloading of containers at the port.

Dealing with this will require a two-pronged approach:

  • What immediate issues need to be addressed to solve the problem short-term
  • What needs to be done to ensure that Transet never finds themselves in this situation again

The latter, according to Sangqu means the acknowledgement that all ports do not have to be run by Transnet, but instead could be privatised.

We have a problem at the moment and that problem must be solved.

Andile Sangqu, CEO – Transnet

RELATED: Transnet's aged equipment creates backlog with 70k goods containers stuck

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.




30 November 2023 2:29 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Transnet CEO

More from Local

Opera star Pretty Yende. Kristy Sparow/Getty Images for Graff Diamonds via The Conversation

Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African

30 November 2023 12:23 PM

Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Members of the SANDF's Light Modern Brigade. Picture: @SANDF_ZA/Twitter

Military murderers? Claims of a SANDF 'torture squad' revealed

30 November 2023 10:47 AM

Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren tells CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that the evidence they've collected is extraordinary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: © slasny/123rf

Deferred NHI bill, not fit for purpose says business organisations

30 November 2023 10:32 AM

The bill will see everyone, regardless of their financial position, covered by National Health Insurance.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. Picture: @CharlotteMaxekeHospital/Facebook

City Power to cut electricity to Charlotte Maxeke hospital if debts are not paid

30 November 2023 10:13 AM

Patients in the Charlotte Maxeke Academic Hospital may be left in the dark over unpaid electricity bills.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Senzo Meyiwa's casket lies in front of the stage at the Moses Mabhida Stadium on 1 November 2014. Image: Vumani Mkhize/Eyewitness News

Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel

30 November 2023 8:42 AM

Five men stand accused of the 2014 murder of Bafana Bafana ace goalkeeper Senzo Meyiwa, but Gerrie Nel believes there are more.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ipopba/123rf.com

Black Friday 2023 sales disappoint, and it's not only economic factors to blame

29 November 2023 9:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks Black Friday numbers with Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pitinan/123rf.com

Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa

29 November 2023 8:29 PM

The communications regulator has warned that Elon Musk's Starlink does not have a license to provide satellite internet services in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© diego_cervo/123rf.com

'Patriarchy is still very dominant in our country' - Sonke Gender Justice

29 November 2023 5:28 PM

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa urged African countries to do more to ensure the end of violence against women and children.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: An energy expert has warned of stage 8 load shedding being a possibility from July. Picture: © alexcsabo/123rf.com

Eskom to 'closely monitor' power system as Stage 6 gets implemented

29 November 2023 4:22 PM

According to Eskom, this is the result of insufficient generation capacity.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Stock image of chickens. Picture: Pixabay

Chicken prices are expected to spike over the festive season

29 November 2023 4:11 PM

The Association of Meat Importers and Exporters of Southern Africa is calling on the government to act to prevent high poultry prices.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Business

hot climate, global warming / Pixabay: garten-gg

'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency?

30 November 2023 12:23 PM

As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© ipopba/123rf.com

Black Friday 2023 sales disappoint, and it's not only economic factors to blame

29 November 2023 9:39 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks Black Friday numbers with Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ pitinan/123rf.com

Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa

29 November 2023 8:29 PM

The communications regulator has warned that Elon Musk's Starlink does not have a license to provide satellite internet services in South Africa.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ dilendom/123rf.com

SAFER investing: How to spot a scam and protect yourself

29 November 2023 7:31 PM

Rand Swiss director Gary Booysen shares his SAFER checklist that will help prevent you losing money in investment scams.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ piter2121/123rf.com

SA's Naspers doubles profit as Tencent turnaround takes off in China

29 November 2023 7:15 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Group CFO Basil Sgourdos after the global Internet group posts its half-year results.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Saúl Luciano Lliuya and his father Julio file the lawsuit at Essen courthouse, November 2015 via The Conversation

Farmer tries to hold energy giant liable for climate crisis in landmark case

29 November 2023 12:00 PM

A Peruvian farmer is trying to hold energy giant RWE responsible for the climate crisis. This is his story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gauteng Premier and ANC provincial chairperson Panyaza Lesufi. Picture: X/@Lesufi

Panyaza Lesufi’s call to write off Eskom debt is 'irreponsible' – Outa CEO

29 November 2023 9:27 AM

A video of Panyaza Lesufi promising to wipe out Eskom’s municipal debt is making the rounds on social media.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© stokkete/123rf.com

Brace for crippling loadshedding over festive season

29 November 2023 8:42 AM

Eskom is contradicting Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa, warning there will be heavy blackouts over the next few months.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Signing the Exchange of Letters between the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of South Africa, on the donation of emergency power equipment to South Africa, on the occasion of China’s State Visit in South Africa on 22 August 2023 Picture: Twitter/@Kgosientsho_Ramokgopa

Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China

28 November 2023 9:23 PM

In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no conditions attached.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© trgowanlock/123rf.com

More than 130 companies liquidated in October as SA constraints bite

28 November 2023 8:09 PM

Bruce Whitfield talks to Dr Eric Levenstein, Head of Insolvency and Business Rescue at Werksmans Attorneys, about the latest figures from Stats SA.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President

Opinion Politics

Senzo Meyiwa: 'Mastermind still out there. It was NOT botched robbery' - Adv Nel

Local

Lotto results: Wednesday, 29 November 2023

Lifestyle

EWN Highlights

Port of Cape Town's operations back to normal after backlog cleared

30 November 2023 4:53 PM

WC Premier Winde uses weekly Digicon to highlight scourge of GBV

30 November 2023 4:46 PM

ActionSA wants failed Nasi Ispani applicants to sign petition over appointments

30 November 2023 4:36 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA