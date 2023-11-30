Lotto results: Wednesday, 29 November 2023
JOHANNESBURG - The winning results from the Lotto draw on Wednesday, 29 November 2023 are:
Lotto: 11, 20, 23, 25, 38, 41 B: 32
Lotto Plus 1: 25, 27, 31, 32, 46, 51 B: 20
Lotto Plus 2: 27, 32, 41, 47, 51, 52 B: 19
For more information, visit the National Ithuba website.
#DrawResults for 29/11/23 are:' #PhandaPushaPlay (@sa_lottery) November 29, 2023
#LOTTO: 11, 20, 23, 25, 38, 41#BONUS: 32
#LOTTOPLUS1: 25, 27, 31, 32, 46, 51#BONUS: 20#LOTTOPLUS2: 27, 32, 41, 47, 51, 52#BONUS: 19 pic.twitter.com/xKWyWeEVsg
This article first appeared on EWN : Lotto results: Wednesday, 29 November 2023
Source : https://unsplash.com/photos/RSsqjpezn6o
