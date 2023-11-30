Streaming issues? Report here
Opinion
Latest Local
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now'

30 November 2023 7:22 AM
by Alpha Ramushwana
Tags:
Fikile Mbalula
Benjamin Netanyahu
International Criminal Court
Israel Palestine conflict
Pro-Palestine protest

The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the human rights of Palestinians if a warrant of arrest wasn’t issued against the 'murderer'.

JOHANNESBURG - African National Congress (ANC) secretary-general Fikile Mbalula has called on the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu.

Mbalula said the ICC should deal with Netanyahu in the same way that it treated Russian President Vladimir Putin in the heat of the country’s invasion of Ukraine.

The secretary-general was speaking at the Constitutional Hill in Johannesburg on Wednesday, where hundreds of pro-Palestine people gathered to pledge their support to the Middle Eastern country.

READ MORE:

Mbalula said if the ICC spared the rod on Netanyahu, then they’d be allowing him to get away with violating the human rights of Palestinians.

“Netanyahu must be arrested now. Why are you leaving out a murderer like Netanyahu?”

Mbalula also reiterated the ANC’s stance on the closure of Israel’s embassy in Pretoria. “That embassy must be shut down - not yesterday, but today.”

Meanwhile, the Department of International Relations and Cooperation as well as The Presidency said it wouldn’t be a smart move to cut diplomatic ties with Israel.


This article first appeared on EWN : Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now'




