8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
(Listen to the interview in the audio below.)
An eight-year-old boy and a 15-year-old boy were among four people killed in fighting in Jenin in Israel-occupied West Bank.
A Palestinian news agency showed footage of what it says is eight-year-old Adam Samer al-Ghoul being shot in the street.
RELATED: 'Palestinian doctors a moral example to all the world' - Dr Mads Gilbert
According to the Guardian, the shooter cannot be seen on video, but the news agency claims Israeli forces were responsible.
The IDF has launched an incursion into the city to, it says, suppress Jihadist activity.
RELATED: ‘We're afraid of the future’: Palestinian kids' hope faded even before the war
The Palestinian Authority says there has been an Israeli invasion.Adam Gilchrist
The IDF says a militant leader and his associate were found dead after the attack, and 17 people were arrested.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : 8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian
Source : Pixabay: hosnysalah
