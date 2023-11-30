Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance
Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.
Listen below (skip to 5.08).
Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit for promoting Binance, the largest cryptocurrency in the world.
In November 2022, Binance announced its first "CR7" collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in partnership with Ronaldo, which the footballer said would reward fans "for all the years of support".
"CR7" refers to Ronaldo's initials and shirt number.
In 2022, "CR7" tokens were worth $77; now they trade at about $1.
NFTs are virtual assets that can be bought and sold but only exist digitally. Generally, they are used to mark ownership of something, such as a picture or video.
Ronaldo announced his partnership with Binance on social media...
Cooking something up with @binance https://t.co/FMAP5GAdxE' Cristiano Ronaldo (@Cristiano) November 28, 2023
The plaintiffs claim his endorsement led them into loss-making investments and seek damages of "a sum exceeding $1 billion.
Ronaldo nor Binance have not yet responded.
Isn't this just a consequence of investing in cryptocurrency, asks Gilchrist.
Might be misleading, but hands up anyone who put money into anything that didn't turn out well.Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Cristiano_Ronaldo_with_Al_Nassr,_19_September_2023_-_53.jpg
More from Entertainment
Dun dunnnnnn dun! Did the Jaws movie just manipulate you into fear?
45 years on, the ‘Jaws’ theme manipulates our emotions to inspire terror - a lecturer in Musicology explores how.Read More
On this day in 1972... Atari releases Pong, world's first successful video game
James Blunt coming to SA! 'Looking forward to crowd surfing at a venue near you'
The ‘You’re Beautiful’ singer will be performing in Cape Town and Pretoria in 2024.Read More
We still miss Chadwick Boseman terribly... he would've been 47 today
In honour of Chadwick Boseman's memory, we look back at his 10 greatest film roles.Read More
Meghan Markle's sister sues Duchess for Oprah tell-all interview
Another tentative trial date has been set for Samantha Markle’s defamation lawsuit against her estranged half-sister Meghan Markle.Read More
'Trevor is trending!' Trevor Noah goes viral for taking London tube after gig
One thing about Trevor Noah - he'll remain humble and a man of the people.Read More
'Intimacy coordinators' recognised in new Hollywood actors' agreement
Intimacy coordinators ensure that performers feel safe when filming scenes involving sex and nudity.Read More
'I can’t believe they actually hired me!' MrBeast tries low and high-paying jobs
[WATCH] MrBeast is going viral... again. This time he tries jobs that pay $1 to $10 million.Read More
Zahara’s family asks for prayers, privacy following hospitalisation
The family confirms the singer has been in hospital for the past week after complaining of pain.Read More
More from Sport
‘When a batter faces a ball, it’s got nothing to do with colour’ - Linda Zondi
Linda Zondi talks about his journey as a former selector for Cricket SA.Read More
CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks
David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel Defence Forces soldiers.Read More
'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all
Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'.Read More
United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable'
DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm.Read More
Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing
Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June.Read More
Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream'
Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice.Read More
Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness
A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity.Read More
Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead'
Bafana Bafana was unable to adapt to the wet conditions, resulting in a 2–0 defeat.Read More
Proteas coach on World Cup: ‘Our most successful campaign in history’
The Proteas walked away disappointed but immensely proud, says coach Rob Walter.Read More