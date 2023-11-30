Streaming issues? Report here
The Clement Manyathela Show
09:00 - 12:00
Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance

30 November 2023 9:08 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
Adam Gilchrist
Christiano Ronaldo
cryptocurrency
Lester Kiewit
Good morning Cape Town

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit over his promotion of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

Lester Kiewit interviews international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

Listen below (skip to 5.08).

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit for promoting Binance, the largest cryptocurrency in the world.

In November 2022, Binance announced its first "CR7" collection of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) in partnership with Ronaldo, which the footballer said would reward fans "for all the years of support".

"CR7" refers to Ronaldo's initials and shirt number.

In 2022, "CR7" tokens were worth $77; now they trade at about $1.

NFTs are virtual assets that can be bought and sold but only exist digitally. Generally, they are used to mark ownership of something, such as a picture or video.

Ronaldo announced his partnership with Binance on social media...

The plaintiffs claim his endorsement led them into loss-making investments and seek damages of "a sum exceeding $1 billion.

Ronaldo nor Binance have not yet responded.

Isn't this just a consequence of investing in cryptocurrency, asks Gilchrist.

Might be misleading, but hands up anyone who put money into anything that didn't turn out well.

Adam Gilchrist, The World View - CapeTalk

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance




