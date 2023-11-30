On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game

Streaming issues? Report here
'We have not been transparent' – Transnet CEO addresses latest controversies From 'unsustainable debt' to port backlogs, Transet CEO, Andile Sangqu opens up to Clement Manyathela. 30 November 2023 2:29 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Military murderers? Claims of a SANDF 'torture squad' revealed Open Secrets director Hennie van Vuuren tells CapeTalk's Lester Kiewit that the evidence they've collected is extraordinary. 30 November 2023 10:47 AM
Poll finds ANC support has PLUMMETED, but they could still get majority A poll suggests that South Africa’s political support has dramatically shifted. 30 November 2023 1:49 PM
Mbalula calls on ICC to act against Netanyahu: 'He must be arrested now' The ANC secretary-general said the ICC would be letting Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu get away with violating the huma... 30 November 2023 7:22 AM
Ramokgopa to receive 1st batch of loadshedding support equipment from China In August, Electricity Minister Dr Kgosientso Ramokgopa said the support from China, apparently worth R500 million, comes with no... 28 November 2023 9:23 PM
'We've opened the gates of hell': Can COP28 climate talks meet the urgency? As nations prepare for a fortnight of intense negotiation, the stakes are higher than they have ever been. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Black Friday 2023 sales disappoint, and it's not only economic factors to blame Bruce Whitfield talks Black Friday numbers with Evan Walker, portfolio manager at 36ONE Asset Management. 29 November 2023 9:39 PM
Don't buy Starlink satellite internet terminals: It's illegal, warns Icasa The communications regulator has warned that Elon Musk's Starlink does not have a license to provide satellite internet services i... 29 November 2023 8:29 PM
There is a science to getting rich – author Aubrey Masango speaks to author and consultant of Change Creator SA, Stanley Beckett. 30 November 2023 2:41 PM
'Blackouts & Boerewors': A book to help you make the most of loadshedding With the current state of our electricity grid, we all need some blackout friendly recipes. 30 November 2023 2:21 PM
The anxiety epidemic is VERY real The reality of uncertainty has many people feeling a more anxious about everyday life. 30 November 2023 1:53 PM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game Fans paid a shilling to watch the world’s first official international football match. 30 November 2023 11:36 AM
‘When a batter faces a ball, it’s got nothing to do with colour’ - Linda Zondi Linda Zondi talks about his journey as a former selector for Cricket SA. 29 November 2023 3:19 PM
[WATCH] Stellenbosch choir share heartfelt prayer in support of GBV survivors The choir shares a heartfelt rendition of an isiXhosa prayer written by Lloyiso in support of GBV victims. 30 November 2023 2:09 PM
Opera in CPT: critics trace how a colonial art form was reinvented as African Since 1995, there have been more than 20 South African operas performed in the country. 30 November 2023 12:23 PM
Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media. 30 November 2023 11:39 AM
Social media responds to Kissinger's death at 100: 'Only the good die young' Nobel Peace Prize winner and controversial political figure Henry Kissinger has died at 100 years old. 30 November 2023 11:14 AM
8-year-old child among those killed in Israeli raid on West Bank - The Guardian Israel's assault on Palestine has spread beyond Gaza, with four people allegedly being shot by the Israel Defense Forces in Jenin. 30 November 2023 10:10 AM
Ukraine, resisting Russian invaders for 644 days, is still being pummeled It's been almost two years since Russia invaded Ukraine. 30 November 2023 6:49 AM
Rwandan troops in Mozambique are successfully protecting civilians Rwandan army operations have demonstrated what a competent African force can do when properly resourced and committed. 28 November 2023 11:22 AM
Renewal of AGOA (which gives exports duty-free access to US) not a done deal The US and 35 sub-Saharan African countries are currently meeting in Johannesburg for the 20th Agoa Forum. 2 November 2023 12:14 PM
Kenyan school beatings lead to death of at least 20 pupils A BBC Africa Eye investigation has revealed the deadly consequences of corporal punishment at schools in Kenya. 31 October 2023 3:57 PM
MANDY WIENER: We do have good stories to tell, just not that one, Mr President President Cyril Ramaphosa says we must be more like the Chinese and stop badmouthing his ANC-led government. 30 November 2023 6:14 AM
'ANC classifies nobody according to race!' - Dr Wesley Seale (ANC Western Cape) The ANC in 2023 is closer to Verwoerd than to Mandela, argues the party's former Parliamentary spokesperson Dennis Cruywagen. 29 November 2023 12:56 PM
MANDY WIENER: The government is failing – do not ignore the red flag reports Minister Khumbudzo Ntshavheni says the government has done a great job. The state of the nation is the private sector’s fault. 23 November 2023 6:39 AM
On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game

30 November 2023 11:36 AM
by Chanté Ho Hip

Fans paid a shilling to watch the world’s first official international football match.

On a late autumn Saturday in 1872, several thousand people gathered in the west of Scotland to witness sporting history.

Spectators in Hamilton Crescent in Patrick, now part of Glasgow, paid a shilling each to watch the world’s first official international football match between Scotland and England on 30 November.

The game was a huge success and the quality of football on display received high praise in the media for months, the Scottish Football Association says.

While the match ended in a 0–0 draw, spectators were incredibly impressed.

Over 150 years and 115 meets later, the teams came together earlier this year to commemorated the historical game in an anniversary heritage match.

Fans of all ages were in high spirits all around when Scotland hosted England.

Unlike the very first time these two sides met, England walked away with a 3–1 victory.


This article first appeared on 947 : On this day in 1872: England, Scotland meet in first international football game




Image source: Wikimedia Commons

Siya Kolisi heartbroken since bromance with Bokkie, Etzebeth is long-distance

30 November 2023 11:39 AM

The two Springboks World Rugby champs shared their banter and love for each other on social media.

Cristiano Ronaldo trains with Al Nassar. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Mohammadreza Abbasi (cropped)

Cristiano Ronaldo sued for R18 billion for punting dodgy crypto exchange Binance

30 November 2023 9:08 AM

Cristiano Ronaldo is facing a class action lawsuit over his promotion of Binance, the world's largest cryptocurrency exchange.

© stuartburf/123rf.com

‘When a batter faces a ball, it’s got nothing to do with colour’ - Linda Zondi

29 November 2023 3:19 PM

Linda Zondi talks about his journey as a former selector for Cricket SA.

South Africa's under 19 cricket team captain David Teeger. Picture: Supplied/Old Edwardian Society on X

CSA to appoint panel for probe into SA U19 cricket captain's pro-Israel remarks

27 November 2023 11:52 AM

David Teeger received the Rising Star award at the ABSA Jewish Achievers Awards in October and dedicated his prize to the Israel Defence Forces soldiers.

'I know I'm a girl and I have nothing to hide' – Caster Semenya tells all

24 November 2023 12:57 PM

Caster Semenya sits down with Pippa Hudson to take a deep dive into her latest book 'The Race to be Myself'.

Stormers coach John Dobson addresses the media. Picture: Bertram Malgas/EWN

United Rugby Championship (URC): Stormers vs Cardiff win 'non-negotiable'

24 November 2023 10:34 AM

DHL Stormers will take on Cardiff Rugby tonight at at 9.35pm.

FILE: Orlando Pirates footballer Thembinkosi Lorch. Picture: Instagram/@thembinkosi_lorch_3.

Orlando Pirates slammed for handling of Lorch GBV conviction and sentencing

23 November 2023 1:05 PM

Orlando Pirates', Thembinkosi Lorch, was found guilty of assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm back in June.

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies goalkeeper, Andile Dlamini.

Andile Dlamini on Sundowns Ladies CAF victory: 'This is our dream'

22 November 2023 2:37 PM

Mamelodi Sundowns Ladies have become the first team to win the CAF Women’s Champions League twice.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Why are football fanatics so fanatical? New study sheds light on the madness

22 November 2023 1:12 PM

A new study finds out how soccer/football fanaticism impacts cerebral activity.

Bafana Bafana vs Rwanda: 'The match should not have gone ahead'

22 November 2023 9:00 AM

Bafana Bafana was unable to adapt to the wet conditions, resulting in a 2–0 defeat.

