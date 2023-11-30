City Power to cut electricity to Charlotte Maxeke hospital if debts are not paid





Bongani Bingwa speaks with Motalatale Modiba, Chief Director of Communication for Gauteng Health and Isaac Mangena, City Power spokesperson.

(Listen to the interview in the audio below)

The hospital reportedly has a massive unpaid electricity bill amounting to R41 million.

If the bill is not paid the hospital, and several others with massive debts to City Power, could be without electricity by the end of Thursday.

Mangena says that hospitals are not exempt from the law which allows them to cut off their electricity.

We switch off any customer that does not abide by their obligations. Isaac Mangena, City Power Spokesperson

The Charlotte Maxeke Johannesburg Academic Hospital. Picture: @CharlotteMaxekeHospital/Facebook

He adds that this is a last resort and they have tried to get hospitals to pay what they owe.

Modiba says that more than R32 million of Charlotte Maxeke’s debt has already been paid.